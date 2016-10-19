3D printing of fluoropolymers allows more design freedom

3M to unveil new 3D printing technology at the K show

(PresseBox) - 3M has developed a patent-pending technology to 3D print fully fluorinated polymers that will be introduced at the K show in Düsseldorf, the world?s leading trade fair for plastics and rubber. This new technology is particularly exciting for PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) applications and is aimed at the Automotive, Chemical Processing, Medical as well as Energy and Aerospace markets.

The new development, which complements fluoropolymer processing, allows 3D printing as an additional and differentiated way of processing fully fluorinated polymers. In this way the fabrication of complex structures is possible, which otherwise cannot be produced or only produced with expensive traditional processing techniques.

This flexible new technology, which 3M and its subsidiary Dyneon will introduce for the first time, paves the way for the production of polymer structures in a single processing step rather than moulding and assembling component parts.

The new development allows for 3D printing of spare parts and customised designs with a complex geometry on demand without needing to use expensive traditional processing techniques. Using this method, 3M is pioneering the 3D printing of PTFE that is used in a wide range of applications such as sealing and lining.

Stereolithography is the chosen process

3M has selected stereolithography, also known as Vat Polymerization, as the Additive Manufacturing process method for PTFE and other fully fluorinated polymers. The printed parts show similar physical properties to those produced using traditional processing techniques. Stereolithography involves the curing or solidification of a photosensitive material using an irradiation light source. Typical tailor-made formulations used for 3D printing fully fluorinated polymers by stereolithography contain in addition to fully fluorinated polymers a binder and optional additives. The three processing steps required are aqua gel formation, drying and removal of the binder during heat treatment. This method can be used for PTFE compounds, too.



More freedom of design

?This additional new manufacturing process for fully fluorinated polymers will benefit a wide range of industries, such as Automotive, Chemical Processing, Medical and Aerospace by accelerating product design cycles and allowing more freedom of design,? says Paula Johnson-Mason, Global Director Fluoropolymers.

?3D printing is developing at a rapid pace and will deliver increased flexibility and productivity for industrial markets. That way spare parts and customised designs can be manufactured digitally on demand without the need to create new tools.?

Please visit our booth at the K show: Hall 5, booth B10.





