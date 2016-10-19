K 2016: How plastics increase the performance and prolong the lifetime of fuel cells and batteries (Hall 5, Booth B10)

Energy storage - a megatrend: New solutions from 3M

(PresseBox) - Energy storage has developed into a future oriented topic worldwide. Scientists, politicians and entrepreneurs are constantly on the lookout for new solutions for the production and storage of renewable energies. The multi-technology company 3M is exhibiting two innovative approaches at this year's K trade fair in Düsseldorf.

Together with its subsidiary Dyneon, 3M will be showing at Booth B10 in Hall 5 how fluoropolymers can increase the performance of fuel cells and prolong the lifetime of batteries.

Key technology: fuel cells

Fuel cell technology offers advantages over conventional energy conversion technologies thanks to its higher efficiency and lower emissions. Its applications range from automotive to the stationary generation of power and heat through to portable applications. Fuel cell technology was actually discovered in the 19th century. Even after 150 years of positive technical development, 3M fluoropolymers can still help today to further improve the performance and lifetime of fuel cells.

3M fluoropolymers increase energy output

Fuel cells are electrochemical cells that convert the chemical energy from the fuel and oxidant into electrical energy and dissipated heat in an isothermal process. Their performance and thus their energy output are increased by the fluoropolymers used there. The innovative materials developed by 3M have a universal chemical resistance, especially to electrolytes, fuels and oxidants. In addition, they have the advantage of being able to withstand high temperatures and harsh conditions. This is an important factor, as fuel cells are often used during power cuts caused by natural catastrophes such as hurricanes or ice storms.

Fluoropolymers prolong the lifetime of batteries

Fluoropolymers are already employed in many different uses in industry, medicine or in private households. Now, at the K, 3M is demonstrating the use of its 3M Dyneon fluoropolymers in batteries ? especially as cathode or anode binders or for separator coatings. The materials have very good electrical properties and can withstand high voltages. In addition, they exhibit high flexibility for the cyclic stress on the electrodes. Overall, Dyneon fluoropolymers as binding materials prolong the lifetime of batteries ? a particularly attractive property for the automotive industry.



