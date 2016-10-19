3M presents lightweight construction applications at the K trade fair

Fillers for lightweight solutions: 3M Glass Bubbles

(PresseBox) - Lightweight construction is one of the most important megatrends that will be highlighted at this year's K. At booth B10 in Hall 5, 3M Advanced Materials is presenting trendsetting solutions to the international plastics industry based on diverse application examples for various industries. One thing that the lightweight construction applications have in common is the use of 3M Glass Bubbles.

3M Glass Bubbles have developed in the past years into an all-rounder with global success. Their uses range from the automotive industry to aviation and from construction to the chemical industry. The hollow glass spheres from 3M are made of water-insoluble, chemically stable borosilicate glass. With a density of just 0.46 g/cm3 the weight of plastic systems can be reduced, depending on the filling level and formulation, by up to 30 percent with the help of the 3M Glass Bubbles iM16k, for example.

Reduction of emissions through lightweight constructions

The topic of lightweight construction dominates the development and manufacturing of new models in the automotive industry. Ultimately, the aim is to keep fuel consumption and emissions as low as possible. Currently, around one in five vehicles manufactured worldwide contains hollow glass spheres. They are used, for example, in underbody coating, interior and exterior.

One current example is the rear valance of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. This component is made of a PUR elastomer into which 3M Glass Bubbles are mixed as a filler. The result is a rear valance that is 23 percent lighter than that of the previous model ? but with the same mechanical performance and surface quality.

Glass Bubbles as an economical factor

The 3M Advanced Materials Division will be exhibiting several application examples at the K trade fair, such as a rear valance. Visitors can gather information about the wide range of uses of the hollow glass bubbles and their advantages at booth B10 in Hall 5. Practice shows: weight and thus CO2 emissions can be reduced considerably through the use of 3M Glass Bubbles.



Comments on this PressRelease