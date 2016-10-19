       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Black Sea Copper & Gold Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Advisory Board

ID: 501360
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Black Sea Copper & Gold Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Advisory Board

Vancouver, B.C., October 18, 2016. Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BLS) (Black Sea or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus to the Companys advisory board. Mr. Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chairman of K92 Mining Inc. and Chairman of Nevsun Resources Ltd. He was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 30 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, he was a Director of First Quantum Minerals until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until its takeover by Brazils CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011.

About Black Sea Copper & Gold
Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company active in the Black Sea region of Eastern Europe. The company is committed to building a robust portfolio of high quality copper and gold projects with the potential to become world-class mining assets.

Vince Sorace
President and CEO, Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp.

Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp.
717 - 1030 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada
V6E 2Y3
Telephone: (604) 628-5623
Facsimile: (604) 647-6613
www.blacksea.ca

For further information regarding Black Sea Copper & Gold, please visit our website at


www.blacksea.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

Requests:





published by: irw
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/19/2016 - 10:01
Language: English
News-ID 501360
Character count: 2389
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp.
Stadt: Wien


Number of hits: 77

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.980
Registriert Heute: 10
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 330


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z