Black Sea Copper & Gold Appoints R. Stuart Angus to Advisory Board

Vancouver, B.C., October 18, 2016. Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. (TSX-V: BLS) (Black Sea or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of R. Stuart (Tookie) Angus to the Companys advisory board. Mr. Angus is an independent business advisor to the mining industry and is presently Chairman of K92 Mining Inc. and Chairman of Nevsun Resources Ltd. He was formerly Head of the Global Mining Group for Fasken Martineau. For the past 30 years, Mr. Angus has focused on structuring and financing significant international exploration, development and mining ventures. More recently, he was managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions for Endeavour Financial and was responsible for merger and acquisition mandates. Mr. Angus is the former Chairman of the Board of BC Sugar Refinery Limited, he was a Director of First Quantum Minerals until June 2005, a Director of Canico Resources Corporation until its takeover by Brazils CVRD in 2005, a Director of Bema Gold Corp. until its takeover by Kinross Gold Corporation in 2007, a Director of Ventana Gold Corp. until its takeover by AUX Canada Acquisition Inc. in 2011 and a Director of Plutonic Power Corporation until its merger with Magma Energy Corp. in 2011.



About Black Sea Copper & Gold

Black Sea Copper & Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company active in the Black Sea region of Eastern Europe. The company is committed to building a robust portfolio of high quality copper and gold projects with the potential to become world-class mining assets.



