REMINDER: Invitation - Hydro's third quarter results 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hydro's third quarter results 2016 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST,
06:00 UK time), on Tuesday October 25, 2016. The quarterly report and
presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.
Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference, in English, at its
corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo at 08:30 CET the same day. The
presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO
Eivind Kallevik and can also be seen on web TV.
To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register on ir(at)hydro.com
Q&A / Conference Call
There will be a Conference Call at 15:00 UK Time (16:00 CET, 10:00 AM EST,) the
same day. The Q&A will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and
CFO Eivind Kallevik.
The Q&A will be available for two months on www.hydro.com.
Dial-in numbers for the Conference Call:
+47 2100 2610 Norway Toll
+44 (0)203 043 2003 UK Toll
+1 719-325-2202 USA Toll
+46 (0)8 5033 6574 Sweden Toll
Confirmation Code: 1968181
More information:
http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease
Date: 10/19/2016 - 11:16
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Norsk Hydro
Stadt: Oslo
