DALIM SOFTWARE releases DALIM ES 5, its most powerful digital asset management, collaboration and production platform

Complete digital content hub from content creation to delivery organizes, manages and transforms-while controlling access with approval and life cycle management for content producers agencies, retailers and brand owners to deliver exceptional customer ex

(PresseBox) - DALIM SOFTWARE (www.dalim.com), makers of highly efficient, scalable software solutions for the creation, production and management of multi-channel content, announces it has officially released DALIM ES 5. DALIM ES (Enterprise Solution) is a collaborative digital asset and production tracking solution that extends the productivity of any digital asset management system?including its own?making project management, collaboration and review of files even easier and faster, thus shrinking time to market. It serves all participants of the production cycle, including brand owners, content creators, agencies, publishers, pre-media, printers and multichannel service providers.

The groundbreaking fifth edition of this integrated media production platform offers a complete solution for the content management and production of the many aspects of media services, regardless of final output?print, packaging, large format, web, e-book, video, and more.

What makes DALIM ES significant is the powerful combination of DALIM SOFTWARE's production automation system?used by major international printers and publishers for nearly 30 years?along with a robust asset management system supporting work in process content production. "DALIM ES is an extremely complete enterprise solution for producers of marketing?or any other?content. For the enterprise, there are really two implementations of digital asset management (DAM) systems," notes Frédéric Sanuy, DALIM SOFTWARE, Solutions Architect - DAM Manager. "One is as a traditional asset management system that acts as a conventional file repository to archive and host content for syndication, or to hold content for future use and repurposing. The other?and this is the less common example?is a tactical work-in-progress (WIP) system that makes it easy for companies to access and produce content. Within DALIM ES 5 is the very exceptional example that offers both, as well as a complete media production and business management system to oversee and create content, particularly for the entire print production chain. It's why we feel DALIM ES is 'Enterprise workflow meets Enterprise DAM'."



Creating and producing WIP content quickly and easily

Products and the technologies they?re based on change rapidly, as do the number of competitors. This means that time to market and finding ways of optimizing it are critical components that directly affect revenue. With DALIM SOFTWARE, tools, users gain control over their product content development and approval processes and have access to all the key performance indicators (KPI) with one click. Each action is recorded by Elasticsearch, a performance oriented indexing engine along with Kibana, a powerful and flexible reporting engine. It leverages the power of analytical capabilities and examines data intelligently. This enables creators to plan and track the progress of projects through a powerful interface that empowers every line of business to make practical use of data collection.

DALIM ES 5 provides many new features to help companies move and process content quickly and easily. DALIM SOFTWARE has worked with Silicon Publishing to offer its plug-in for integration of DALIM ES 5 with Adobe Creative Cloud, offering digital rights management and a user-friendly check in-check out file sharing capability. This transparent feature allows Adobe Creative Cloud users direct access to content within DALIM ES, along with metadata capture. Users can work from within any of the Adobe Creative Suite applications to access content from DALIM ES?and then move forward within DALIM ES to prepare the content for print, Web?or any other media forms. DALIM ES also offers a way to manage and ingest augmented reality graphics through seamless integration with provider Augment. The DALIM ES DAM features can automatically catalog, enrich and share 3D augmented reality models. Meanwhile, a link to CHILI Publisher Link lets the operator edit a document directly inside ES. When a document is selected, CHILI Publisher is automatically launched and the document can be remotely edited.

DALIM ES also has open connections to extensive content libraries such as IDSPictureDesk and

Getty Images, sharing metadata to enhance a complete workflow. Images can be selected and easily published to DALIM ES for use in work in process.

For those who need to assure accurate content and color, the new DALIM DIALOGUE Engine, a FograCert and SWOP® certified soft proofing solution, offers accurate softproofing at its best, whether reviewing documents from a desktop or a mobile device. DIALOGUE Engine is also the ultimate tool to oversee files on top of the DAM, enabling photographers and their clients to review and mark up their raw files. A new DALIM ES 3D media viewer interface mirrors that of DALIM DIALOGUE Engine. Annotations and notes can be attached to a specific part of the 3D file, with the ability to move as users turn in three dimensions, introducing a new user experience. They can compare different revisions in a number of ways to quickly identify changes?important to quickly find and fast-track design changes for packaging. A new and improved media viewer supports both video reviewing and sharing.

A full content repository with rights management

DALIM SOFTWARE has added a new CMIS API option. Thus, the DALIM SOFTWARE ES repository can work seamlessly with any number of different content management systems. As part of its collaborative brand management capabilities, DALIM ES also offers the concept of 'Desktops' ? a fully customizable, branded web portal, transforming the user experience. Additionally, DALIM ES 5 unveils a new connector with Jahia?an enterprise CMS unifying CMS, online marketing, DAM and portals.

TWIST 8.0: Built to work with even more file formats and supporting new image standards

The production automation engine within DALIM ES is DALIM TWIST. Some of the industry?s most recognizable companies use TWIST to achieve high throughput, reliability and flexibility in demanding environments. They gain significant performance with features such as the ability to build an almost infinite variety of processing paths, a very extensive modular feature set, and automation of repetitive tasks such as preflighting, file optimization and conversion, color management, image transformations and trapping (to name a few). Version 8 has been built to process files faster than ever, along with file security that goes along with supporting the latest Ghent Workgroup 2015 specifications. DALIM TWIST 8 extends the software?s reach beyond its traditional print production and image workflows to support media production for the brand enterprise. In doing so, production automation is expanded from business process management to final file processing?from preflight to image handling to 3D files.

"DALIM SOFTWARE's content production heritage asks us to consider, 'What is the asset going to do? What is it going to be used for??? explains Sanuy. "Because DALIM ES is a production workflow WIP?but also an asset manager with rights management for syndication?it helps users to easily find the correct content for a job, and to produce the content at the same time. It's what really differentiates DALIM ES from any other system."

DALIM ES 5 is available immediately from DALIM SOFTWARE's global reseller network.



DALIM SOFTWARE GmbH, headquartered in Kehl, Germany, offers highly efficient, scalable software solutions for the creation, production and management of cross-media content, focusing on globally operating companies in the media and communication industry.

Since 1985, the world's most prominent publishers, publication printers, content creators, agencies and brand owners can be found among the company's customers, as well as a variety of quality- and service-oriented premedia companies and printers of all sizes. They all utilize DALIM SOFTWARE innovative technologies to the fullest extent.

DALIM SOFTWARE produces the exceptionally productive, modular software engines TWIST, DIALOGUE Engine and ES, which offer specialized collaborative solutions for media content. Its fully customizable interfaces allow users to integrate into customer facing applications and seamlessly connect to business processes.





