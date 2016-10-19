oneclick enters strategic partnership with ONWELO in Poland

(PresseBox) - As part of its international expansion, oneclick AG added the Polish IT service provider ONWELO as one of its strategic channel sales partners. This enhances ONWELO?s product portfolio with oneclick?s application delivery and streaming platform. The focus of the cooperation is to expand the Polish customer base with an innovative solution to build upon the effectiveness of companies in today?s digital environment. The main advantage of the platform is improved user mobility, while increasing security at the same time. Via oneclick?, software applications and data from central hosting locations can be delivered in a 100% web-based desktop in the browser and therefore distributed worldwide within seconds.

"Thanks to oneclick?, users can access their business critical applications and data quickly and securely ? from anywhere and with any device. All you need is a browser?, says Dr. Martin Spreitzhofer, Senior Vice President of oneclick. ?Everything else oneclick provides as a platform."

Encrypted streaming via the platform ensures that applications and data are technically isolated from the end device as well as the internet. If a device no longer works, is stolen or lost, then the user can simply pick up where they were interrupted via the browser of a replacement device. The platform, which is available as a service, runs in 65 data centres worldwide, which creates a comfortable and latency optimised workspace. Due to this powerful infrastructure, the response times while working via oneclick? are as if you would be working on locally installed software.

"Apart from its technical features, it is high cost effectivity that makes the oneclick? solution unique. In simple terms, it is more profitable to use an application within the oneclick? service model than to buy and install it on one?s own computer. Companies are also able to deploy the oneclick? platform to complement already purchased and installed programmes?, explains Dariusz Ossowski, COO and co-owner of ONWELO, who also adds: ?oneclick? has a great chance to convince many small and medium sized Polish businesses of the advantages of the application delivery and streaming platform even if they already use cloud and mobile solutions. This is the reason for our partnership with oneclick, an innovation leader in the automation of digital workspaces."



To find out more about the application delivery and streaming platform of oneclick AG, visit https://oneclick-cloud.com for further information. There you can also apply for a test account. You can contact the Polish partner at http://onwelo.com/contact/.

About ONWELO

ONWELO is a Polish high tech company specialised in innovative IT solutions for the finance, insurance, telecommunications, pharma and consumer goods industries. From its offices in Warsaw (PL) and New York (USA), ONWELO offers worldwide services such as the development and maintenance of software, project management, business analysis as well as client infrastructures and application management.





oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development of a platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.





Company information / Profile:

oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development of a platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.





PressRelease by

oneclick AG

Date: 10/19/2016 - 11:52

Language: English

News-ID 501389

Character count: 3626

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: oneclick AG

Stadt: Zürich / Warsaw





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease