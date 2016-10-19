Hope For Haiti Fundraising Festival coming to Delray

The Hope Center for Rehabilitation and Calvary Chapel Delray Beach will be hosting a free carnival in support of relief efforts for those affected in Haiti by Hurricane Matthew.

(firmenpresse) - As South Florida narrowly dodged a devastating storm with the passing of Hurricane Matthew, many others were far less fortunate, especially those in Haiti where hundreds of lives were lost and entire communities displaced. In response, The Hope Center for Rehabilitation and Calvary Church Delray Beach are joining forces and hosting a free carnival-themed fundraising event for our community to enjoy, with several opportunities to donate.



The carnival-themed games, crafts, music and basketball exhibition are all complimentary. The event will raise funds for those affected in Haiti by Hurricane Matthew by accepting donations, selling baked goods, food and drinks as well as hosting a 50/50 raffle during the 4-hour event.



The Hope for Haiti fundraising carnival will be hosted on October 22nd at Plumosa Elementary School Sports Complex on the outdoor basketball courts from 10am  2pm. The highlight of the event will be an exhibition-style basketball game featuring the Calvary Chapel Delray youth group members, who call themselves The God Squad. The main matchup will be 2 of the youth group teams, Revelation vs. Christian Heat. This is an especially important game as many of the players are Haitian-American and have been directly affected by the devastating effects that Hurricane Matthew has had on their family and loved ones.



From the beginning of the work God started here at Calvary Chapel Delray Beach Church, our desire has been to touch the world with the love of Christ. While we believe this starts here and now, right in our backyard, the importance of utilizing our time, energy, and resources to advance the gospel message abroad is a deep burden and takes a high priority. Pastor John Panico



All expenses will be paid for by contributions from The Hope Center for Rehabilitation and Calvary Chapel Delray. All proceeds will go directly to the Hope For Haiti Emergency Response Donation relief fund (https://give.hopeforhaiti.com/pages/hurricane-matthew-emergency-response-donation-page ), which will provide direct services and support to their over 40 education and healthcare program partners in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. 100% of designated donations (this includes associated overhead expenses) will go to this particular crisis. A list of supplies will also be gathered and donated on behalf of the drive.





This event is open to the community and will feature, among other things, temporary tattoos, face painting, hair braiding, balloons, cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs, music and more!



For more information about this event, contact Pastor John Panico at PastorJohn(at)hopecenterrehab.org or at 561.301.5342.



For more information about Calvary Chapel Delray, visit www.CalvaryDelray.org



For more information about The Hope Center for Rehabilitation, visit www.HopeCenterRehab.org



Contact:

Marissa OBrien, Director of Marketing

The Hope Center For Rehabilitation

Address: 2828 S. Seacrest Boulevard, #211, Boynton Beach, FL, 33435

Phone: 561.572.9933

Email: Marissa(at)HopeCenterRehab.org





