Purple and Ruckus Wireless team up to deliver NBA's Indiana Pacers with guest WiFi and fanalytics

October 19, 2016: Purple, the intelligent spaces company, today announced the signing of a three-year contract to supply the Bankers Life Fieldhouse with Ruckus Wireless and Purples guest WiFi solution.

Purple Indiana Pacers NBA

(firmenpresse) - October 19, 2016: Purple, the intelligent spaces company, today announced the signing of a three-year contract to supply the Bankers Life Fieldhouse with Ruckus Wireless and Purples guest WiFi solution.



Together, the companies will combine to provide 437 Ruckus access points at the Fieldhouses Indianapolis home to the NBA Indiana Pacers and WNBA Indiana Fever. Overall the Fieldhouse hosts more than 200 events annually, including college and high school basketball, concerts, the circus and ice shows.



The new technology allows Bankers Life Fieldhouse to get more attendees online during events while learning more about those audiences through fanalytics.



Purple provides real-time analytics and marketing for venues and businesses that want to engage with visitors and understand the use of physical spaces. Purples Intelligent Spaces approach already helps brands to learn more about their customer base, and enables them to take action. In this instance, Purples unique analytic and marketing platform helps detail fan behavior in and around the venue, including demographic data, attendance frequency and much more.



Gavin Wheeldon, CEO at Purple, comments: Its great to see Purple being used by such a huge name in the sporting sector. We are hoping that the results provided from our analytics platform will transform how the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever interact with their fans. In turn we hope that this will increase overall ticket, merchandise, food and drink sales, along with a significantly improved brand loyalty.



Ruckuss WLAN systems bring power and simplicity together for large-scale indoor deployment, providing extended range and adaptive signal steering for the most reliable WiFi.



Ed Frederici, Chief Technology Officer, Pacers Sports and Entertainment comments: We chose Purple for three simple reasons: the completeness of their solution, their strong focus on innovation and their culture. They were a clear leader in the bidding process from the start. They have a consummate understanding of the market space and have developed software that is both broad and deep and brings the future to the present rather than relying on approaches of the past. They were amazingly easy to do business with and worked through our unique needs tirelessly and patiently.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Purple-and-Ruckus-Wireless-team-up-to-deliver-NBAs-Indiana-Pacers



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 13:14

Language: English

News-ID 501392

Character count: 2594

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 19/10/2016



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease