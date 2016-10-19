BlueJeans and Arkadin Elevate Partnership to Make Video Meetings More Enjoyable and Productive with Integrated Voice

(firmenpresse) - Arkadins Premium Audio Ensures a Seamless Video Experience from any Device, Location or End-point



LONDON UK, October 19, 2016  Arkadin, an NTT Communications company and one of the largest and fastest growing providers of Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, and BlueJeans Network, the global leader in cloud-based video communications services, increased their on-going collaboration by integrating Arkadins premium audio into BlueJeans video conferencing offering.



BlueJeans provided by Arkadin® removes the most common obstacles to video conferencing, opening the technology to millions of businesses globally who consider it a vital workplace requirement. Simple, one-click access enables anyone to meet virtually from any device, any location and any endpoint, without the need for expensive hardware. Since collaborating two years ago, businesses worldwide have hosted thousands of meetings with the service, underscoring the need for easy, accessible face-to-face communication that is interoperable with any device and endpoint.



Our partnership with BlueJeans is a key component of our strategy for equipping customers with the most advanced digital collaboration tools available in the market, says Thomas Valantin, Arkadins Chief Commercial Officer.



Customers have responded to the simplicity and interoperability of the service, driving strong momentum in EMEA and across the globe. The integration of our premium audio is the natural next step in our alliance, enabling us to give our customers a more engaging video experience with the highest quality video and crystal clear audio, says Valantin.



"Employees are demanding more from technology and video is a huge part of these demands, as live communication has the power to bring the human factor to collaboration between colleagues, customers and prospects, says James Campanini, BlueJeans Networks GM of International.



We imagine a working day where every meeting, phone call or email becomes a live video conversation, and we believe our partnership with Arkadin will help to drive this revolution, making video communication even more accessible. After all, the better the tech, the more employers and employees will start to use it and realise its true benefits.





BlueJeans provided by Arkadin® can bring together up to 100 attendees in a meeting and enable them to easily chat, share content and view each other with perfect clarity. The robust platform also offers simple scheduling and other administrative features. It also has a service intelligence tool for IT administrators through the Command Center feature that provides real-time metrics for measuring utilisation and performance.



Arkadins award-winning audio conferencing is seamlessly integrated into BlueJeans provided by Arkadin® for a complete all-in-one collaboration solution. As a member of the NTT Group, one of the worlds largest telecommunications companies, customers are supported from the most sophisticated networking and telecommunications capabilities available anywhere. Arkadins global service offering provides live local assistance to ensure successful meeting experiences.



For more information: https://www.arkadin.co.uk/solutions/video-conferencing/blue-jeans-provided-by-arkadin





