BridgeHead Software accepted on G-Cloud 8 framework

(firmenpresse) - ASHTEAD, UK  19th October 2016  BridgeHead Software, the leading healthcare data management provider, today announced that it has been accepted as a supplier on the latest version of the UK governments public sector cloud procurement framework, G-Cloud 8. The companys HealthStore Independent Clinical Archive (ICA) is listed under the Software as a Service lot, while its Professional Services for Healthcare Data Management is categorised as Specialist Cloud Services on the Digital Marketplace.



Operated by the Crown Commercial Service, G-Cloud 8 allows suppliers and contractors to bid for government contracts for cloud-based services, without needing to participate in a full tender or competition procurement process. The framework is part of the UKs drive to accelerate and simplify the process of cloud-based IT procurement, while making it easier for suppliers to sell their services to the public sector.



BridgeHeads HealthStore ICA, a third generation Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), offers a single, easily accessible and standards-based repository for all clinical and non-clinical data. The software allows clinicians and other users to recall data from within the repository and present it at the point of care, whether through a viewer, portal, EPR system or other relevant application. In addition, the companys robust and comprehensive disaster recovery platform, optimised for healthcare environments, allows organisations to safeguard their systems and data in the event of a corruption, loss, outage or more serious disaster.



With over 20 years experience, and having successfully deployed solutions to over 1,200 healthcare customers worldwide, BridgeHead delivers best-of-breed, value-added services, from project planning to implementation; data migration and application retirement to ad hoc services  all designed to meet the specific data management needs of the healthcare sector.



Jim Beagle, President and Chief Executive Officer at BridgeHead Software, comments: We are proud to have been accepted as a G-Cloud 8 provider and pleased to offer our solutions and professional services via the Digital Marketplace. We already have a proven track record in the NHS but, by joining the latest framework, we are enabling health organisations to procure our solutions in a simpler and more cost effective way.





As a world leader in healthcare data management, our focus is to support both NHS Trusts and primary healthcare organisations as they confront the challenges of rising data levels, increased strain on finances and the drive towards paperless and integrated health and social care. By utilising BridgeHeads standards-based, cloud data management offering, specifically for the healthcare market, organisations such as hospitals, CCGs and GP surgeries can protect their critical systems while also being able to access and share data at the point of care. This provides an essential source of information that brings the nirvana of patient-centric, truly integrated care one step closer.







With 20 years experience in data and storage management, BridgeHead Software is trusted by over 1,200 hospitals worldwide. Today, BridgeHead Software helps healthcare facilities overcome challenges stemming from rising data volumes and increasing storage costs while delivering peace of mind around how to store, protect and share clinical and administrative information.



BridgeHeads Healthcare Data Management solutions are designed to work with any hospitals chosen applications and storage hardware, regardless of vendor, providing greater choice, flexibility and control over the way data is managed, now and in the future.

