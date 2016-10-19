       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
HITEC Brings Industry's Most Cost Effective UPS Power Solution to 7x24 Exchange Fall Conference

Need for 7x24 Infrastructure Met by HITEC PowerPRO Series

(firmenpresse) - ROSENBERG, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- , the inventor of diesel rotary UPS, today announced the company will be exhibiting its at the Fall Conference, October 23-26, Phoenix, Arizona (Booth #36). As the industry's most reliable and efficient continuous power system, HITEC's PowerPRO is the preferred choice for mission-critical facilities managers for high efficiencies and low TCO.

Designed for anyone involved with 7x24 infrastructures, the 7x24 Exchange Fall Conference will focus on the impact of technology trends on end-to-end reliability for mission critical facilities. HITEC's PowerPRO UPS is an ideal fit for conference attendees to learn how this innovative UPS solution addresses the industry's most plaguing issues such as:

Noise

Emission control issues

Space planning difficulties

Performance

Sensitive environmental requirements

"HITEC's mission is to support mission-critical facilities by assuring safe, reliable and conditioned power. In this manner, we are contributing to the uninterrupted supply of their services, while supporting facilities with the most innovative UPS solutions that meet demanding and complex processes," said Ranjan Misra, President of HITEC Power Protection Inc. "We are eager to share our industry experience with 7x24 Exchange attendees."

To learn how your company can benefit from HITEC's PowerPRO series, visit HITEC at 7x24 Exchange Fall Conference Booth #36 or schedule an appointment for a free TCO and power analysis by contacting (800) 794-9398 or emailing: .

HITEC Power Protection is the world leader in continuous power solutions with over 1600 systems installed globally. With U.S. offices in Texas, California, Washington, Arizona, and Virginia, HITEC delivers UPS solutions that are designed to fit local market requirements and the business-critical needs of its customers. HITEC guarantees customer service support through an integrated network of highly qualified service engineers and backed by its Regional Support Centers and Global Helpdesk. For more information, please visit .

Jackie Abramian
BridgeView Marketing (for HITEC Power Protection)
603-570-7533



http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3069113



hitec-power-protection, inc,



Marketwired
Date: 10/19/2016
Language: English
Firma: HITEC Power Protection, Inc.
Stadt: ROSENBERG, TX


