Nlyte Software Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's DCIM Magic Quadrant

Third Consecutive Year Company Named as Leader; This Year Positioned Furthest for Vision and Highest for Execution

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- , the world's leading software company developing solutions for automating the management of data center infrastructure, today announced Gartner has placed the company as a Leader within the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Tools Magic Quadrant. For three consecutive years, Nlyte has achieved a place in the Leaders quadrant, this year achieving highest placement for ability to execute and furthest placement for completeness of vision.

Gartner defines Leaders in the Magic Quadrant as those that provide mature offerings with a comprehensive range of DCIM functions and capabilities. They demonstrate superior vision relative to current and anticipated customer requirements, and successfully execute on that vision, actively building competencies and adding or enhancing functions to sustain their market position as market requirements evolve. Leaders typically possess a large, satisfied customer base (relative to the size of the market) and enjoy high visibility within the market. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a challenging economy. Nlyte's DCIM solution continues to meet these criteria and offers a strong workflow engine and enhanced power monitoring capabilities while seamlessly integrating into all leading ITSM and virtualization platforms.

"DCIM delivers strong business value for data center managers by streamlining the processes of managing infrastructure -- whether in one's own data centers or in the cloud," said Mark Gaydos, chief marketing officer, Nlyte Software. "We are honored to be positioned the furthest for completeness of vision and highest for ability to execute and believe that Gartner has validated Nlyte on the 2016 DCIM Magic Quadrant."

With the ability to provide facility managers with a holistic view into all data center operations -- through a single glass -- Nlyte DCIM solution offers organizations unmatched ability to automate existing workflows and increase operational efficiencies. Nlyte's software is available as an on-premise solution or as a SaaS offering.

To learn more, download the report here:

Source: Magic Quadrant for Data Center Infrastructure Management Tools, April Adams, David J. Cappuccio, Neha Kumar, Tiny Haynes, 10 October 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. For more information, visit .

Nlyte is the leading software company that automates the . Many of the world's largest and most sophisticated data centers use Nlyte to become more agile, reduce costs and . Founded in 2004, Nlyte provides a comprehensive and proven DCSM solution with a modern, web-services architecture. With Nlyte, customers can easily manage all their existing data center processes, resources, policies, assets and interrelationships. For more information, visit or follow on Twitter.

All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.

Jackie Abramian



BridgeView Marketing (for Nlyte Software)



603-570-7533





More information:

http://www.nlyte.com/



PressRelease by

Nlyte Software

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 11:10

Language: English

News-ID 501408

Character count: 3017

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nlyte Software

Stadt: SAN MATEO, CA





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease