Cineplex Inc. Announces Its October 2016 Dividend

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX) announced today its cash dividend of $0.1350 per share for the month of October 2016 payable on November 30, 2016, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2016.

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 165 theatres with 1,683 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX™, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at Cineplex.com.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Cineplex Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at .

Contacts:

Cineplex Inc.

Gord Nelson

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 323-6602





Cineplex Inc.

Pat Marshall

Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

(416) 323-6648





More information:

http://www.cineplex.com/



PressRelease by

Cineplex Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 11:15

Language: English

News-ID 501409

Character count: 3017

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cineplex Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease