Intelligent Printing for modern Cloud Retail, Hospitality and Logistics printing with Star Micronics at Apps World 2016, ExCeL

At Apps World 2016 (19 - 20 October, ExCeL, London) international POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics (Stand D18) will be demonstrating its new HI X Connect interface.

(firmenpresse) - High Wycombe, UK, 19 October 2016: At Apps World 2016 (19 - 20 October, ExCeL, London) international POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics (Stand D18) will be demonstrating its new HI X Connect interface. Star has a full range of solutions for app development and this latest product demonstrates the manufacturers focus on providing Cloud connectivity at every level. With Stars unique hardware upgrade path users have the flexibility to grow as the market and their Cloud strategy evolves.



Users can today purchase a high-speed Star TSP654II with a traditional interface in the knowledge that it is future-proofed for whatever Cloud strategy the user wants to adopt and provides an easy, affordable upgrade by simply replacing the traditional interface with the HI X interface. The interface can also be used with other Star printer models that offer 80/112mm label, ticket and receipt printing - TSP743II and TSP847II as well as SP700 matrix printer. Alternatively, the TSP654II HI X Connect receipt printer is ready for the Cloud with the HI X interface built in. Both solutions offer intelligent printing for modern Cloud applications.



The interface supports Star WebPRNT technology for local, web based printing as well as Star CloudPRNT, a technology that allows printing to remote printers from web based apps or smartphones via the included LAN connection or optional, supported, WiFi dongle.



Annette Tarlton, Marketing Director, Star Micronics EMEA, states: Apps World is the ideal platform to demonstrate our new HI X Connect interface that provides Cloud connectivity at every level. Stars experience in hardware integration in the ever-expanding mobile payment market as well as comprehensive multi-product API and SDKs allow developers to easily integrate custom Android, iOS and Windows based apps for retail, hospitality, event ticketing and queue management.







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Intelligent-Printing-for-modern-Cloud-Retail-Hospitality-and-Logistics



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Background Information on Star Micronics

Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1900 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £250 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Claire Smith

PR Manager

Star Micronics EMEA

Tel: +44 (0)1494 471111

Email: Csmith(at)Star-EMEA.com

Date: 10/19/2016 - 13:38

Language: English

News-ID 501410

Character count: 2117

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Samantha Sharp

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: +44 (0)1522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease