CBSA is seeking your assistance to identify this man

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is requesting the public's assistance in identifying an individual currently being held under immigration detention. The individual has been found inadmissible to Canada and is currently detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act as a potential flight risk and is unwilling to provide information to his true identity.

The CBSA investigation indicates that he entered Canada on August 2, 1969 at Montreal via the Napierville Junction Rail Road train no. 9. The train's departure location was New York City and it is believed that the individual could have family in New York or the United States. Since his arrival he has claimed (and continues to claim) that he migrated to Canada to evade the military draft.

The individual appears to be over the age of 65.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CBSA at 905-405-3864 or email us at . Any information provided will remain anonymous.

