Xcel Energy Gets OK to Build Colorado's Largest Windfarm, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Public Service Company of Colorado (Denver, Colorado), a utility unit of Xcel Energy Incorporated (NYSE:XEL) (Minneapolis, Minnesota), received the green light from state regulators on September 30 for a 600-megawatt (MW) in eastern Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) capped the cost of the Rush Creek Windfarm at $1.096 billion.

