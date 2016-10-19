High Performance Beverage Co. Announces Production Run Plans For Its New Lemon/Lime Flavor Of Its High Performance Sports Drink

Pro Prom Nears Completion for Its First Production Run In Mexico

(firmenpresse) - CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- High Performance Beverage Co. (OTC PINK: TBEV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for its first U.S. production run of the High Performance Beverage Sports Drink in its new lemon/lime flavor.

After several months of working with Allen Flavors and various focus groups in order to perfect its new flavor, the Company believes it has the long awaited lemon/lime product ready to be tasted by consumers. The Company plans on manufacturing 120,000 bottles in its first lemon/lime production run. The date for manufacturing has been slated to begin November 28, 2016.

The Company most recently met with Walmart at their corporate office on October 05, 2016. The Company was very happy with Walmart's reception of their sports drink. At this time, the Company is working on meeting specific criteria presented by Walmart that will afford the Company the best chance of success while mitigating potential risks due to an initial lack of retail brand awareness. The Company expects to meet its criteria over the next several weeks and looks forward to establishing a mutually beneficial relationship with Walmart for retail sales throughout the U.S.

Additionally, as reported previously, High Performance Beverage signed an exclusive License Agreement with Pro Prom Mexico for production, marketing, distribution and sales of its High Performance Beverage Sports Drink in Mexico, and Central & South America.

The Company is pleased to announce that an agreement has been finalized for the bottler in Mexico and Pro Prom is now awaiting final Mexican government permitting from the National Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety and Quality Service (SENASICA) and the Federal Commission for Protection from Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) in order to begin its first production run. This is the last phase of necessary documentation and Pro Prom believes the final permitting is imminent. Pro Prom will also be handling distribution, marketing and sales to Walmart Mexico (WALMEX).

Toby McBride, High Performance Beverage CEO, stated, "We are very pleased to announce our next production run and the introduction of our latest lemon/lime flavor." He also stated, "Our primary focus has now shifted to U.S. distribution and sales while also meeting certain criteria for sales to Walmart. We are cautiously optimistic with several upcoming meetings and hope to update shareholders on our plans to have our product on east coast and west coast retail shelves over the next several weeks."

To purchase High Performance Sports Drink on Amazon Go to:

About Pro Prom

ProProm Mexico with offices in Mexico City DF, Monterrey Mexico and Guadalajara Mexico, is a 20 year old company specializing in the deployment and marketing of new products through the aggressive market penetration of new brands through their abilities to elevate brands with dedication, intensity, professionalism and the overall synergy they create when bringing a product to market. Most notably, ProProm was instrumental with the introduction and success of the Gatorade brand in Mexico. To date, ProProm has successfully completed 450 projects with over 200 satisfied clients netting 30 award winning campaigns. Currently, ProProm represents 200 brands including Jelly Belly, Canada Beef, Oleico, Unifoods and Perfect Choice.

Pro Prom Corporate Website:

About High Performance Beverage Company

High Performance Beverage Company has created a new beverage segment under the trade name High Performance Beverages which manufactures and distributes a line of sport performance drinks. High Performance Beverage Company's sport performance drinks are carefully formulated to support mental focus and help increase blood flow, thereby giving the body the necessary fuel to power through a specific event or throughout the day. Our unique blends are designed to bridge the gap between supplements, energy and hydration drinks, ultimately broadening our appeal and providing access to an expanding target market. High Performance beverages are sugar free and extremely low in calories and caffeine. This positioning makes High Performance Beverage Co. sport drinks first to market with a sustainable competitive advantage.

High Performance Beverage Corporate Website:

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of High Performance Beverage Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond High Performance Beverage Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in High Performance Beverage Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

High Performance Beverage Co.



Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (800) 767-9396

Email:





More information:

http://bev.highperformancebeverage.com



PressRelease by

High Performance Beverage Co.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 11:30

Language: English

News-ID 501414

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: High Performance Beverage Co.

Stadt: CAVE CREEK, AZ





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease