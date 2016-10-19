HempLife Today CEO and management announce important company positions on upcoming elections and the potential benefits for the company and industry

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), with pending symbol and name change to HempLife Today, and the management of HempLife Today, are announcing its opinions and positions on how the upcoming November elections can further benefit the company and the industry.

HempLife Today offers CBD derived from the hemp plant, and under the 2014 Farm Bill, hemp and hemp derived products, are legal to grow and market in the United States as long as certain state requirements are met. HempLife Today and its CannazALL brand of CBD products meet or exceed all of those requirements.

In addition, because CannazALL CBD products are well within the legal limit of natural occurring THC, and some products are completely THC free, the company legally offers its products in all 50 states via , and its growing list of Affiliates and other outlets. However, the more states that legalize medical marijuana and bring awareness to the potential benefits of Cannabis derived products the faster the industry will grow, and companies like HempLife Today and its CannazALL brand of CBD products experience this growth as well.

Therefore, the Company position on the upcoming elections is extremely positive and the potential impact of the elections on sales and awareness of its products cannot be understated. As, regardless of the outcome of the voting, HempLife Today is poised to get a direct and positive impact because of the additional awareness of cannabis products. Especially products like CBD, in which awareness will likely skyrocket.

"Every time there has been a vote on medical marijuana, and regardless of the outcome, our company benefitted with a big spike in sales with thousands of new customers joining us," says CEO James Ballas. "Even though our products are already legal in all 50 states, the new awareness alone makes a huge impact on us, and, because we are so dominant in our space, when new people hear about products like CBD most of them end up on our site and become lasting customers."

The Company bases its position on internal sales data and the fact that approximately only 10% of the general population is currently aware of CBD products and their potential health benefits. This is up from 5% less than two years ago, with the percentage of awareness growing through every election and through industry news.

"Just imagine where we will be when 15%, 20%, 40% or more, of the population becomes aware of our products and what they offer," adds James Ballas. "We're talking about potentially hundreds of thousands of new customers in the months and years ahead, and all based on natural growth through media awareness and the push from legalized products. It can only get better for our company and growth."

Because of how uniquely UBQU is positioned in the market, the company anticipates only a positive outcome from the upcoming elections as HempLife Today not only serves the medical marijuana base of CBD users, but also reaches further into the US population by tapping into larger markets due to the legal nature of CannazALL CBD products and their zero THC applications.

Some examples of the larger markets the Company serves, that the medical marijuana industry cannot, are as follows:

Clients living in a state where medical marijuana is still illegal.

Clients who live in a state where getting a MMJ card is extremely difficult to obtain.

Clients who don't want the psychoactive effect or "high" feeling of THC marijuana products.

Clients who need a zero THC product due to workplace drug testing.

Clients who simply don't want to be seen going into a dispensary.

This significantly increases the market reach of Hemp derived CannazALL CBD products as medical marijuana CBD products don't have this important advantage. As mentioned, the Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the awareness factor of cannabis (since hemp is a cannabis plant), along with having an important growth and awareness advantage that has been shown to translate into rapid growth and sales.

"With more awareness comes more sales," adds Luke Dreyer, senior management, "and we are in this for the long haul. We don't base any of our decisions on one election or one spike in sales. But, we look at what this trend will do for our quarterly and annual growth, and we believe this election will have the biggest long term impact on our company than anything before."

The Company is looking at the upcoming elections to not only add new customers throughout the rest of the year, but to continue tapping into the massive publicity and awareness that the media brings to cannabis products throughout 2017 and beyond. The Company experienced incredible growth in 2014 based on similar circumstances and sees the upcoming November elections as another springboard to greater quarterly and annual sales as the company continues its growth.

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com

HempLifeToday focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL CBD oil products that include; It's popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered (at)

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects", "intends'', "believes'', and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

