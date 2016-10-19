ZTE Launches Flagship Optical Access Platform, TITAN, to Boost Explosive Growth of Big Video Services

(firmenpresse) - Shenzhen, China. 19 October 2016: ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the launch of ZTE TITAN, a flagship platform for optical access, at the Broadband World Forum 2016. Integrated with the optical transport network (OTN) function, this platform efficiently reduces the number of communication devices in the network and greatly improves management efficiency. In addition, this platform intensifies the access platform function of optical line terminals (OLTs) in the network, and provides users with the superfast access bandwidth. The platform is designed to promote the development of broadband big video services through flexible and efficient networking.



Today, 4K resolution has become a standard configuration of large-size televisions. IHS predicts that in the future the annual sales of 8K televisions will exceed 2,100,000 in 2020, with an exponential growth afterwards and burgeoning demand for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) services. In the next five years, home bandwidth will increase from 100 Mbps to 500 Mbps and beyond, with these increasing service bandwidth requirements in turn driving fibre to the home (FTTH) network upgrades from the gigabit passive optical networks (GPON) technology to 10G PON or even 100G PON. The rapid growth of bandwidth will bring structural changes to the entire network and the functions and performance of each part in the original network will be redefined. In accordance with these network development requirements, this ZTE-released flagship platform will play a dominant role in network construction over the next ten years.



As an OLT platform with powerful functions, TITAN uses the full-Tbits architecture. Its switching capability, backplane bandwidth, and slot bandwidth lead the industry. In addition, the unified platform supports multiple technologies including GPON, 10G PON, time wavelength division multiplexing passive optical network (TWDM-PON), and 100G/25G PON. Customers can select these technologies as needed to achieve flexible network evolution. Perfect for the big video service, the platform provides the network functions required by 4K, 8K, VR, AR, and V-QoE video. Through hierarchy optimization, TITAN reduces the time delay and packet loss, and requires less route routing and port resources, and provides large-capacity uplink boards to meet the big video requirements. TITAN creatively supports CO reconfiguration. It also supports OTN connectivity, constructs flat networks, reduces network layers, and optimizes network architecture, whilst supporting Virtual Extensible LAN (VxLAN) and network fragmentation, simplifying configuration, and allowing more efficient operation.





Mr Cai Jingzhe, ZTE's Vice President, hosted the launch of TITAN and said, "TITAN redefines traditional optical access. In addition to deepening the OLT capability, this revolutionary platform covers future network transformation and adapts to the entire network evolution brought by rapid service development. Moreover, with innovative software and hardware architecture, TITAN will provide an important support for the development of the big video service."



ZTE has consistently led the technology development of the optical access network and home services, and promoted the development and application of the PON technology. According to the Market Share Report: 2Q16 FTTx, DSL, and CMTS released by research firm Ovum, ZTE excelled in the global market from Q3 2015 to Q2 2016. ZTE won the largest share in the global next-generation PON market, and became the world's fastest-growing supplier overall of fixed-network access products.







ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTEs M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to provide customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTEs products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit http://www.zte.com.cn/.

