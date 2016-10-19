Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Unique Competitive Travel Book, The Amazing Read

Writer, blogger and social commentator, Jordan Alexander, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Amazing Read, an interactive, competitive travel experience based on her new book, a reality read about online dating: I love you, send money.
Wellington, NZ - Writer, blogger and social commentator, Jordan Alexander, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Amazing Read, an interactive, competitive travel experience based on her new book, a reality read about online dating: I love you, send money. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to finance the development and printing of the book.
The Amazing Read is a novel project that creates a read and race experience, not only for those involved with the travelling book teams, but also supporters who read & race together, share stories and pictures and review the book and thoughts about the important social phenomenon of online dating. The objective of The Amazing Read is to be the first team of ten, to race around the globe, cover the most miles and build the most distant community in the shortest time. All books are due back in Wellington, New Zealand by 1 June 2017. The teams with the most miles between stops, and the one that travels the fastest win rewards.
When asked what inspired such a unique concept, Alexander responded, I just finished my first book, I Love You, Send Money a wild adventure into online dating. I got to thinking, how could I create a more adventurous read?...I feel that The Amazing Read will bring some fun back into reading, Said Alexander. Ill be blogging about each travelling book driver so others get to know them more and we can all have fun living vicariously through the fifty books as they travel around to exotic and maybe not so exotic locations.
There are only 50 total books in the Amazing Read, exclusively offered on Kickstarter.com. By purchasing one of the 50 limited edition books, a Kickstarter project Backer is in the driver seat for the race and decides where the book and race will start.
My goal is to receive backing for $6,400 to get The Amazing Read special travel edition of book I Love You, Send Money to the starting line, says Alexander. Each supporter will receive the journey highlights video capturing The Amazing Read experience - creating lasting memories for all involved.
Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $20 NZD or more
(About $14 USD) will receive a Paperback copy of I Love You, Send Money, an audiobook, as well as an eBook and newsletter. Different pledge levels will provide a Backer with different rewards.
The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 31, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2e0UQ42
