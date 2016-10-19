       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Electronics & Communications


Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Unique Competitive Travel Book, The Amazing Read

Writer, blogger and social commentator, Jordan Alexander, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Amazing Read, an interactive, competitive travel experience based on her new book, a reality read about online dating: I love you, send money.

ID: 501442
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) -
Wellington, NZ - Writer, blogger and social commentator, Jordan Alexander, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Amazing Read, an interactive, competitive travel experience based on her new book, a reality read about online dating: I love you, send money. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to finance the development and printing of the book.

The Amazing Read is a novel project that creates a read and race experience, not only for those involved with the travelling book teams, but also supporters who read & race together, share stories and pictures and review the book and thoughts about the important social phenomenon of online dating. The objective of The Amazing Read is to be the first team of ten, to race around the globe, cover the most miles and build the most distant community in the shortest time. All books are due back in Wellington, New Zealand by 1 June 2017. The teams with the most miles between stops, and the one that travels the fastest win rewards.

When asked what inspired such a unique concept, Alexander responded, I just finished my first book, I Love You, Send Money  a wild adventure into online dating. I got to thinking, how could I create a more adventurous read?...I feel that The Amazing Read will bring some fun back into reading, Said Alexander. Ill be blogging about each travelling book driver so others get to know them more and we can all have fun living vicariously through the fifty books as they travel around to exotic and maybe not so exotic locations.

There are only 50 total books in the Amazing Read, exclusively offered on Kickstarter.com. By purchasing one of the 50 limited edition books, a Kickstarter project Backer is in the driver seat for the race and decides where the book and race will start.

My goal is to receive backing for $6,400 to get The Amazing Read  special travel edition of book I Love You, Send Money to the starting line, says Alexander. Each supporter will receive the journey highlights video capturing The Amazing Read experience - creating lasting memories for all involved.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $20 NZD or more

(About $14 USD) will receive a Paperback copy of I Love You, Send Money, an audiobook, as well as an eBook and newsletter. Different pledge levels will provide a Backer with different rewards.

The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 31, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2e0UQ42

Contact:
Jordan Alexander
Phone: +64 21715599
Email: jordanalexander01(at)icloud.com
Website: http://kck.st/2e0UQ42



More information:
http://kck.st/2e0UQ42



Keywords (optional):

the-amazing-read, writer-jordan-alexander,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: AndrewBrown
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/19/2016 - 14:28
Language: English
News-ID 501442
Character count: 3341
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Jordan Alexander

Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 68

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Electronics & Communications




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.987
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 236


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z