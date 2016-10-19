Eurasian Minerals Options the Copper King Project to Kennecott and Announces Grant of Stock Options



Vancouver, British Columbia, October 19, 2016 (TSX Venture: EMX; NYSE MKT: EMXX) - Eurasian Minerals Inc. (the Company or EMX) is pleased to announce the execution of an Exploration and Option to Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Bronco Creek Exploration Inc. (BCE), for the Copper King porphyry copper project (the Project) to Kennecott Exploration Company (Kennecott), part of the Rio Tinto Group. The Project is located approximately 100 kilometers east of Phoenix, Arizona within the Superior Mining District, and approximately four kilometers northwest of the Resolution porphyry copper deposit. Please see www.eurasianminerals.com for more information.



Commercial Terms. Pursuant to the Agreement, Kennecott can earn a 100% interest in the Project by (a) reimbursing the 2016 holding costs and making option payments, together totaling $504,314, and (b) completing $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures before the fifth anniversary of the Agreement (note: all dollar amounts in USD). Upon exercise of the option EMX will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Project which is not capped or purchasable.



After exercise of the option, annual advance minimum royalty (AMR) payments are due starting at $100,000 and commencing on the first anniversary of the exercise of the option. The AMR payments will increase to $150,000 upon completion of an Order of Magnitude Study ("OMS") or Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). Kennecott may make a one-time payment of $3,500,000 to extinguish the obligation to make AMR payments. In addition, if not previously extinguished, total AMR payments after the OMS or PEA milestone payment are capped at $3,500,000, and all AMR payments cease upon commencement of production from the Project.



In addition, Kennecott will make milestone payments consisting of:

- $500,000 upon completion of an OMS or PEA;



- $1,000,000 upon completion of a Prefeasibility Study; and

- $2,000,000 upon completion of a Feasibility Study. The Feasibility Study payment will be credited against future royalty payments.



Project Overview. The Copper King Project is comprised of 189 unpatented federal mining claims totaling ~3,555 acres adjacent to ground held by Resolution Copper. EMX identified the Project's porphyry copper target from its district generative work, and acquired the ground through staking in 2012 under a previous exploration alliance. Partner funded work has included property-wide mapping, geochemical sampling, two lines of induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveys, drill permitting, and an initial drill test.



Drill permitting remains in place and is approved through the end of January, 2017. EMX and Kennecott are in the process of securing a contractor to complete a minimum one hole drill program under the current permit this fall.



The Copper King Agreement is another example of EMX executing the prospect and royalty generation business model to advance projects with quality partners. EMX and Kennecott are also exploring the Company's nearby Superior West porphyry copper project under an Exploration and Option to Purchase Agreement (see EMX news release dated May 4, 2015), and EMX recently sold the Ophir property in Utah to Kennecott for a retained NSR royalty interest (see EMX news release dated October 17, 2016).



Granting of Stock Options. EMX announces that pursuant to the Companys Stock Option Plan, an aggregate of 1,277,500 incentive stock options, exercisable at a price of $1.30 per share for a period of five years, has been granted to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company.



Mr. Michael P. Sheehan, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.



About EMX. Eurasian Minerals leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its generative business with strategic investment and third party royalty acquisition.



