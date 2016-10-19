Open Source Backup Conference 2016 - Review

From the 26th - 27th of September 2016 the 8th Open Source Backup Conference on BAREOS took place in Cologne. Organizers dass IT and NETWAYS look back on a successful event.

The English-language conference on open source backup solutions based on software such as BAREOS, REAR and Amanda attracted 65 participants to Cologne this year. The backup professionals have been able to expand their knowledge through expert presentations on the latest developments and trends, use cases, best practices and broad discussions. In addition, in-depth knowledge on Bareos, Rear and Monitoring was acquired by participating in one of the three offered workshops.



The lecture program offered presentations by open source experts such as Julius Faubel from Tandberg Data GmbH, who reported on Backup to Tape. Gregor Wolf from RedHat, presented the challenges of data explosion and solutions for it. Erol Ülukmen (uib GmbH) spoke about the client management system "opsi" as well as its integration with BAREOS. Gratien d'Haese got into details about the topics business continuity plan and mapping of disaster recovery with BAREOS and REAR. Thomas Otto presented the data backup strategy of Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany. Jörg Brühe (FromDual) dedicated his lecture to the subject database backup. Other presentations were held by Christian Reiß (Symgenius): Presentation of ZFS and its interaction with BAREOS and Tobias Groß (Gobalways AG): Backup using BAREOS Active Clients.

As a special highlight, the innovations in BAREOS 16.2 as well as the BAREOS roadmap for 2017 were presented by BAREOS founders Philipp Storz and Maik Aussendorf.



As in previous years, the Open Source Backup Conference offered an ideal framework for discussions and the intensive exchange of know-how and experience, which is also confirmed by the positive participant feedback.



About dass IT GmbH

dass IT was founded in 2004. Since then, dass IT accomplishes projects with open source software in small and medium-sized enterprises, government agencies and corporate clients. Their Team of high class Linux experts are qualified to put the complete range of open source software into practice. Main activities are in the fields of systems management, scheduling and execution of high availibility Linux server systems and the integration of Linux servers and services into existing complex IT infrastructures.

Strong partners like Novell, Red Hat, Univention, SEP, GroundWork and OpenXchange are important to give the customer the opportunity to order software and support from the producer itself.

dass IT is one of the leading developers of the open source software solution Bareos.



About NETWAYS GmbH

NETWAYS GmbH has been supporting companies in the management of complex IT environments based on open source software for more than 20 years. NETWAYS is market leading in open source systems management based on Icinga, Puppet and Elastic.

Our customers are companies and organisations from all sectors such as Deutsche Post AG, Deutsche Welle, REWE group, Rakuten, Audi AG, Continental AG and GFK AG.

NETWAYS has also made a name for itself as organizer of various conferences training courses on open source monitoring and open source data center solutions.

For more information: www.netways.de



