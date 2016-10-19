Chocolate Liqueurs Allow You to Indulge in Two Pleasures at Once

Dont be caught out ordering your wholesale confectionery this Christmas. Chocolate liqueurs are back in fashion and will be in demand this festive season.

(firmenpresse) - In recent years, retailers have been nervous about putting chocolate liqueurs on the order form for their wholesale confectionery after the sweet, boozy bites fell out of fashion. Now, thanks to high-quality producers like Anthon Berg with their elegant range of adult, alcohol-based confectionery, the sumptuous treats are making a comeback.



Christmas Indulgence

Customers traditionally like to indulge at Christmas. Whether it be with fine food or excellent liqueurs, people like to treat themselves with the very best at this time of year. This makes it the perfect time for a high-quality chocolate liqueur which, after all, combines two of our favourite indulgences in one delicious bite: rich, creamy chocolate and warming, potent spirits.



The popularity of chocolate liqueurs diminished in recent years, following their heyday in the 1960s, thanks to an influx of cheap products which flooded the market in the decades which followed. But the recent participation of some of Europes leading confectioners in creating new, top-quality products has started to turn the tide back in the indulgent treats favour, making it this years wholesale confectionery must-have.



Chocolate Liqueurs From Anton Berg



Since 1884 the Danish confectioner Anton Berg has created a range of sophisticated, high-end chocolate liqueurs, combining luxurious chocolate and the highest quality liqueurs.



Starting life in the 19th century as a humble greengrocer which became famous for its homemade marzipan, Anton Berg now carries the coveted accolade Purveyors to the Royal Danish Court for a range of wholesale confectionery including its delicious chocolate liqueurs.



Using only the finest branded liqueurs, Anton Bergs chocolate liqueurs are made from rich dark chocolate with a minimum 55 per cent cocoa content. And the packaging is as elegant as its content, with each bite-sized, bottle-shaped chocolate liqueur wrapped in printed foil to resemble the branded bottle its boozy content comes from.





Ideal Christmas Gifts



If your customers are looking for a grand statement to put on their Christmas table this year, the Anton Berg fifteen-piece box set which includes famous brands like Jim Beam whiskey, Havana Club rum or Cointreau orange liqueur would make an ideal selection.



Those looking for a little bit of festive fun should try the chocolate cocktails range. Grown-up Christmas guests can indulge in a selection of chocolate cocktails from Margaritas and B-52s to Cosmopolitans and Strawberry Daiquiris.



The smaller gift sets of coffee liqueurs with centres of tequila, rum, whiskey or orange liqueur would make the ultimate grown-up Christmas stocking filler.



Whichever flavours tickle your fancy, these indulgent chocolate and alcohol treats are the perfect accompaniment to our favourite indulgences during the festive season. Whether your customers choose them as an after-dinner treat for their guests or as a sophisticated gift choice for adult friends and family, the chocolate liqueur will be making its mark on this Christmas season.





Angelina Moufftard works for hf Chocolates, established wholesale confectionery suppliers with decades of experience supplying sweets and high-end chocolates to retailers across the UK. Working with the most dedicated suppliers from France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, the USA and the UK, hf Chocolates' great tasting and beautifully packaged products add panache to any sweet display.

