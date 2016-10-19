There is no parking problem for Airwheel high quality CE approved self balancing 2 wheel scooter

Intelligent transport is popular around the world. After operating for a few years and carefully studying the market feedback, Airwheel electric walkcar enjoys a high reputation in the world among like products in the market.

(firmenpresse) - Driving private cars of course bring much convenience to our daily life. Meanwhile, it causes burden on the public utility in providing more parking lots. And drivers have to not only spend much time finding parking lots, but also pay parking fees. Are you tired of looking for parking place for your car or bicycle every day? Why not change the traditional transport way and try a new oneAirwheel electric scooter? https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173928112365568



A convenient life starts from a little change. As the best seller of 2-wheeled electric scooter in the world, Airwheel always try its best to produce the perfect products. What makes two millions of users choose Airwheel fast electric scooter? Why it is so popular? First, the appearance of Airwheel electric scooter is attractive and exquisite. No matter you are an office worker or a student, you will find a scooter model you like. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



Secondly, Airwheel mini electric scooter is safe as well as environment-friendly. Batter is an important factor to evaluate whether an electric scooter is good or not. Airwheel self-balancing scooter uses branded lithium battery. The good quality battery assures the safety of Airwheel. The large range of it satisfies the daily need of users. Then, Airwheel has strong horsepower. It can meet the demands of users in any road conditions. No matter in flat road or uphill, Airwheel can do its job well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hFifOXPjbw&feature=youtu.be



Of course, you do not need to worry about the parking place anymore. As it is light in weight and small in size, you can put it into the bag and bring it anywhere you want to go. In addition to the X series of one wheel electric or the Q series of twin-wheel scooter, the new series, like Z series and E series have followed the trend of the smaller, the better. For instance, E3, folding size 474mm×399mm×374mm only weighs 12.5kg that can be stored in to a backpack. High strength alloy arm-brace makes it convenient to park.





