Sutherland Announces Merger with ZAIS Financial Corporation

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("SAMC") stockholders approve merger with ZAIS Financial Corporation

(firmenpresse) - IRVING, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 --

ZFC and SAMC Announce Stockholder Approvals in voting related to merger transaction

Freddie Mac SBL

Conventional

Bridge

SBA7(a)

The merger is expected to close approximately the end of October

Post-closing, SAMC will be a listed company

), a leading nonbank commercial real estate lender, today ReadyCap, a subsidiary of SAMC, originates real estate mortgage loans. SAMC is a real estate investment trust, and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management. SAMC ReadyCap origination subsidiaries include: ReadyCap Commercial and Ready Cap Lending.

In addition to the vote by SAMC shareholders, ZFC stockholders voted in favor of the proposal to issue shares to Sutherland stockholders in connection with the merger transaction, along with the Sutherland stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to approve the previously announced merger of Sutherland with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZFC.

Stay up-to-date on

ReadyCap Commercial (), headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a nonbank, portfolio lender offering financing for small-balance commercial investment, multifamily, and bridge loan programs nationwide. ReadyCap and its affiliates have offices in Orange County, California; Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Washington, D.C.; New Providence, New Jersey and New York City, New York. Available financing for conventional commercial real estate and multifamily loans ranges from $750,000 to $10 million. Bridge financing is available up to $25 million and is offered through Ready Capital Structured Finance, a wholly owned division of ReadyCap. Founded in 2012, ReadyCap is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Sutherland Partners, L.P., the general partner of which is Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("Sutherland"). Sutherland, a REIT, is a real estate finance company that acquires, originates, manages and finances commercial real estate loans, and to a lesser extent, asset-backed securities where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of commercial real estate loans and other real estate-related investments. For more information, visit: or call 888-354-0822.

SAMC is a real estate investment trust which originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial ("SBC") loans and Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. SAMC is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC.

Amy Kauffman





More information:

http://www.readycapcommercial.com



PressRelease by

ReadyCap Commercial, LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 13:27

Language: English

News-ID 501507

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ReadyCap Commercial, LLC

Stadt: IRVING, TX





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease