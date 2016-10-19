Image Protect Speaking on the Use of Technology to Deter Image Piracy at DMLA

(firmenpresse) - SAN CLEMENTE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Image Technology Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: IMTL) Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Thomas, has been selected to be a panelist at the Digital Media Licensing Association Conference in New York Oct.27-29.

Thomas will be joined by Chris Shepard of Digimarc and Robert Sewell of PixelRights to discuss the topic "Catch me if you can." The focus of the discussion will be how to deter, detect and monetize unauthorized use of pictures through technology.

Jonathan Thomas, Company COO, stated, "I am honored to be a panelist focused on the most important issue affecting photographers and publishers livelihood" furthermore, Thomas continued, "I look forward to discussing the use of technology to deter image piracy and theft, now and into the future."

Image Protect combines industry-leading software with a platform of visual artists and copyright experts for the education and advancement of international copyright. The company at builds tools to allow Photographers and Publishers to easily register, track, analyze and monetize their images across the global Internet.

Image Protect, protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania ensure that our clients receive appropriate compensation, recovering settlement fees when their work has been used without a valid license.

Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Image Technology Laboratories' 10-K and 10-Q for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

