vCPE technology will create a win-win situation for business end-users and network service providers, says ZTE

(firmenpresse) - LONDON. 19 October 2016: Enterprises demand is one of the key driving factors for cloud applications, but businesses must evolve towards vCPE architecture to avoid higher costs and upgrade difficulties, ZTE warned today. Speaking at Broadband World Forum, Mr Francis Yan, CTO of Bearer Network at ZTE, advised how under traditional CPE architecture, the dedicated hardwares are preventing service providers from responding quickly to customer demands.



ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and information technology, has dedicated over thousands highly skilled engineers, network architects and software programmers in order to increase their strong presence in the cloud industry, and they are recently announcing ElasticNet V3.0, a solution which helps telecom operators for successful network transformation.



With the development of the SDN and NFV technologies, vCPE solution that integrates the evolution of both is the natural approach to solving the problems for enterprises and network service providers, said Mr Yan. The vCPE solution not only brings high-quality experience and lower costs to enterprises, but also allows network service providers to extend their scope of operation, and play a more proactive role in the service operation of enterprises.



vCPE brings a brand new experience to enterprises, without the need to change their internal network architecture. Customers are able to immediately customize network services, and easily subscribe to and manage network services through the portal websites of network carriers. vCPE is extremely flexible and mobile, giving customers the ability to add and remove services as required, supporting plug-and-play and service sharing anywhere. Security is also a prominent focus, giving carrier-class security and reliable assurance to customers.



The virtualization of dedicated hardware makes deployment more flexible and convenient, allowing enterprise users to freely select the places to deploy virtual applications, said Mr Yan.





Due to the centralized control system, vCPE is capable of perceiving user services, in order for the network to immediately respond to service changes of enterprise users, and adapt itself to changes in user services.



With vCPE, enterprises and network carriers achieve a win-win situation. ZTE is a global communications leader, with many SDN/NFV global deployment practices. On the SDN/NFV development trend, ZTE actively participates in open-source community construction to create an open environment and devotes itself to promoting the technology development as well as the healthy development of vCPE," concluded Mr Yan.







