SAXOPRINT launches ProStudio

(PresseBox) - The online printing service introduces a new marketplace, where businesses can write their own design briefs and have them completed directly by a creative community of agencies and graphic designers.

The online printer, SAXOPRINT, is launching a new online portal called SAXOPRINT ProStudio, a free network that connects small and mid-sized businesses with professional graphic designers.

SAXOPRINT ProStudio gives freelance graphic designers and design agencies a platform to acquire new customers. Businesses that do not have an in-house graphic department can connect with the professional designers of their choice. Businesses can flexibly choose to commission advertising materials, printed products or all of their business stationery. The platform itself is completely free of charge ? there are no membership or registration fees. SAXOPRINT ProStudio is, therefore, a new innovative marketplace for the British creative industry.

The communication platform gives businesses the chance to find the right designer using search options like region, industry, or product specific expertise. Briefing and transactions take place on the online marketplace and allow both parties to communicate freely and efficiently.

Those seeking a designer have different tools to make this process easy, like an integrated form to create a brief or an example price calculator for printed products. Businesses also have the choice of whether they want to receive just design work digitally or receive the final products by choosing to design and print. Individual requests as well as payment is handled directly between business and designer.

Registered designers can introduce themselves by showcasing their past projects as well as artwork with a customisable profile. Designers can control their workload by setting their status to ?available?, ?will respond within 48h?, ?will respond within a week? or ?busy?.



According to Daniel Ackermann, the managing direct of SAXOPRINT Limited, ?We are offering the creative industry a contemporary communication platform with SAXOPRINT ProStudio. Here, creative minds and small businesses can profit equally from each other. True to our philosophy of having a ?Human Touch to online printing?, we value and pride ourselves on user-friendliness and transparency.?

Consequently, businesses can only send their briefs to a maximum of three designers. This restriction increases the chances for designers to receive briefs. Unnecessary effort is also reduced through this process. Furthermore, designers and customers have direct communication, free from restrictions and fees to coordinate payment and agree upon copyright protection and intellectual property rights.

https://www.prostudio.saxoprint.co.uk/



SAXOPROINT is one of the leading online printing services in Europe. Their headquarters is located in Dresden, Germany, has over 550 motivated employees and expands over more than 18,000m².

SAXOPRINT offers brilliant printing. The company has one of the most high-tech and modern print plants in the printing industry worldwide. In the past two years, the online printers have invested almost 20 million euros in new machines, production processes and personnel. Efficient processes in the pre-press, production, processing and shipping, not to mention the latest technology, allow for thousands of print jobs to be completed and sent out on time.

Additionally, SAXOPRINT is committed to sustainability and climate protection. Thanks to state-of-the-art printing technology, more than 350,000 customers throughout Europe are printing using environmentally friendly techniques with SAXOPRINT. Due to a partnership with ClimatePartner, a leading provider for business solutions for climate protection, customers can choose to make a contribution to our planet and offset the carbon footprint of their print job.





