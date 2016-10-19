Canadian Securities Regulators Use Videos to Raise Awareness About Client Reporting Requirements

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- As part of October's Investor Education month, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is promoting to raise awareness of changes to how advisers must report to their clients on the costs, performance, and value of their investments.

The changes to reporting requirements are part of an initiative called the Client Relationship Model Phase 2 (CRM2). Under these new requirements, advisers must provide investors with:

"It's important investors understand these new requirements under CRM2," said Louis Morisset, Chair of the CSA and President and CEO of the Autorite des marches financiers. "CRM2 will improve adviser-client relationships through increased transparency on investment costs and performance, leading to better, more informed investment decisions. These videos present some of the basics of CRM2 in a straightforward and accessible manner, which should help build much-needed awareness."

Investors are encouraged to visit for more information and resources on understanding investments and recognizing fraud. The CSA will also be promoting the videos through its Twitter account throughout the rest of Investor Education Month.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries:

Contacts:

Alison Walker

British Columbia Securities Commission

604-899-6713



Nicole Tuncay

Alberta Securities Commission

403-297-4008



Jason (Jay) Booth

Manitoba Securities Commission

204-945-1660



Jane Anderson

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

902-424-0179



Kimberly Ryan

Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Newfoundland and Labrador



709-729-2602



Jeff Mason

Nunavut Securities Office

867-975-6591



Shannon McMillan

Financial and Consumer Affairs

Authority of Saskatchewan

306-798-4160



Kristen Rose

Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2336



Sylvain Theberge

Autorité des marchés financiers

514-940-2176



Andrew Nicholson

Financial and Consumer Services

Commission, New Brunswick

506-658-3021



Janice Callbeck

Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Prince Edward Island

902-368-6288



Rhonda Horte

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities

867-667-5466



Tom Hall

Office of the Superintendent of Securities

Northwest Territories

867-767-9305





More information:

http://www.csa-acvm.ca



PressRelease by

Canadian Securities Administrators

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 501549

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Canadian Securities Administrators

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease