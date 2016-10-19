TransCanada to Issue Third Quarter 2016 Results November 2

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- News Release - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) will hold a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 to discuss its third quarter 2016 financial results.

Russ Girling, TransCanada president and chief executive officer, Don Marchand, executive vice-president, corporate development and chief financial officer and members of the executive leadership team will discuss TransCanada's third quarter financial results and company developments at 1 p.m. (MT) / 3 p.m. (ET).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 866.223.7781 or 416.340.2216 (Toronto area). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required. A live webcast of the teleconference will be available at .

A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until midnight (ET) on November 9, 2016. Please call 800.408.3053 or 905.694.9451 (Toronto area) and enter pass code 1721239.

With more than 65 years' experience, TransCanada is a in the and reliable operation of North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities. TransCanada operates a network of natural gas pipelines that extends more than 90,300 kilometres (56,100 miles), tapping into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America. TransCanada is the continent's leading provider of gas storage and related services with 664 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. A large independent power producer, TransCanada currently owns or has interests in over 10,500 megawatts of power generation in Canada and the United States. TransCanada is also the developer and operator of one of North America's leading liquids pipeline systems that extends over 4,300 kilometres (2,700 miles), connecting growing continental oil supplies to key markets and refineries. TransCanada's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. Visit and to learn more, or and .

Contacts:



Media Enquiries:

Mark Cooper / James Millar

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859



TransCanada Investor & Analyst Enquiries:

David Moneta / Stuart Kampel

403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522





More information:

http://www.transcanada.com



PressRelease by

TRANSCANADA

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 501550

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: TRANSCANADA

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease