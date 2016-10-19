Cannabis Science Negotiates an Additional 200 Acres in California and 100 Acres in Nevada for Indoor and Outdoor Grow and Production Operations, Keys for Large-Scale Nationwide Growth Strategy

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, today announced they are in the process of negotiating for another couple of major new drug development property deals, this time for two properties, a 200-acre California property and a 100-acre property in Nevada.

The deals would give the company a combined access to well over ten million sq. ft. for large-scale drug development grow and production operations. This added capacity will allow the company to bring products from concept to clinical trials much faster in addition to improving the company's output capabilities from a manufacturing standpoint.

The two property deals are located in California and Nevada respectively. The focus is to immediately grow to harvest for high levels of CBD extractions with low THC levels for applicable non-psychoactive delivery methodologies.

"I'd say our plans are moving right along nicely to expand our footprint across the country. We were very pleased by the excitement our investors shared with us as we closed the McDermitt Tribe deal in Nevada. These deals are on a whole new level, and we are moving fast," said Director, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Raymond C. Dabney. "With the demand we saw for partners and tenants in Nevada, it makes sense for us to continue seeking expansion in this avenue, as we feel it is one of the most effective ways we can create sustainable growth for our company, our partners, and our shareholders."

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cannabis Science, Inc.



Investor Relations

Teresa Misenheimer



Tel: 1-888-263-0832



Cannabis Science, Inc.

Mr. Raymond C. Dabney

President & CEO, Co-Founder



Tel:1-888-263-0832

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cannabis Science, Inc.

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





