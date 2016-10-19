MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance Executive Director to Address ARM TechCon Attendees With Presentation Titled "Semiconductor IP and the Impact of Multi-Die IC Design"

Will Showcase Its Programs, New Initiatives, Growing Membership in Booth #523

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 --

Bob Smith, executive director of the (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

Will present "Semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) and the Impact of Multi-Die integrated circuit (IC) Design" during ARM TechCon. The ESD Alliance will exhibit in Booth #523 to showcase its programs, new initiatives and growing list of member companies.

Smith's presentation will be held Thursday, October 27, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:20 p.m. in Ballroom D. ARM TechCon's Expo Hall will be open Wednesday, October 26, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 27, from 10:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

Smith's talk will address emerging trends in the new wave of multi-die IC design and how that is driving strategic changes in the SIP market. He will outline the industry's move from transistor integration to functional integration, why SIP will play a greater role than it currently does and how this benefits IP vendors and users.

To learn more about the , go to:

Information about ARM TechCon can be found at:

The , an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:



Nanette Collins

Public Relations for the ESD Alliance

(617) 437-1822





More information:

http://www.edac.org



PressRelease by

EDA Consortium

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/19/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 501554

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EDA Consortium

Stadt: SAN JOSE, CA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease