Riverview Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2016 Earnings

(firmenpresse) - HARRISBURG, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Riverview Financial Corporation ("Riverview") (OTCQX: RIVE), the financial holding company for Riverview Bank, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Riverview reported net income of $971 thousand, or $0.30 per basic and diluted weighted average share for the third quarter of 2016, compared to $622 thousand, or $0.23 per share, for the comparable period of 2015.

Core net income for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $880 thousand, an increase of 20.5% from $730 thousand for the second quarter of 2016 and an increase of 1.6% from $866 thousand for the same period in 2015. Core net income, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to net income in the tabular material that follows, excludes net gains on sale of investment securities and acquisition related expenses, net of tax. Net gains on the sale of investment securities were $152 thousand for the third quarter of 2016 and $11 thousand for the same period last year. The results for the three months ended September 30, 2015, included pretax expenses related to the acquisition of Citizens National Bank of Meyersdale (the "merger") of approximately $380 thousand. Core net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was $0.27, compared to $0.23 for the second quarter of 2016 and $0.32 for the same period in 2015.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, totaled $2.6 million or $0.80 per share compared to a net loss of $348 thousand or ($0.13) per share for the same period last year.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was $2.4 million, up 61.8% from $1.5 million for the same period in 2015. Core net income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was $0.75, an increase from $0.55 for the same period in 2015. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 included net gains on sale of investment securities of $319 thousand compared to a net loss of $20 thousand for the comparable nine months of 2015. Pretax acquisition and restructuring related expenses recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, approximated $2.8 million.

"We are pleased with the progression of our quarterly earnings over the past three quarters after the completion of the merger of Citizens National Bank of Meyersdale with and into Riverview Bank in the fourth quarter of 2015," stated Kirk D. Fox, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the continuation of a very challenging interest rate and competitive environment, we have been able to maintain the level of our net interest margin which is the driving force behind the earnings improvement. In addition, we continue to focus our efforts on the successful build out of our Wealth Management Division in order to diversify revenue flow through increased noninterest income. This division will afford our customers the ability to invest in expanded offerings of investment products and services outside of those traditionally offered through our branch system," continued Fox. "With respect to nonfinancial objectives, we plan to introduce our mobile banking product in the first quarter of 2017, which will significantly improve customer access to their banking relationship with Riverview Bank and is expected to grow our core deposit base," concluded Fox.

Net income per share increased to $0.30 in the third quarter of 2016 versus $0.23 for the same period in 2015.

For the third quarter of 2016, tax equivalent net interest margin improved to 3.99% compared to 3.78% for the same period in 2015.

Deposits grew $10.7 million or 3.2% annualized in 2016.

Nonperforming assets decreased to $8.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2016 from $9.4 million at the end of the second quarter 2016 and $10.8 million at December 31, 2015.

Tangible book value per share improved $0.14 to $11.54 at the end of the third quarter of 2016 compared to $11.40 at June 30, 2016.

The tax-equivalent net interest margins for the three and nine months ended September 30, were 3.99% and 3.85% in 2016, compared to 3.78% and 3.76% in 2015, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, increased $2.5 million to $14.0 million in 2016 from $11.5 million in 2015. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily attributable to additional interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities acquired as part of the merger as well as a 9 basis point increase in the tax-equivalent net interest margin. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to 4.48% for the comparable period in 2015. Loans, net averaged $402.5 million in 2016 and $349.8 million in 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments increased to 3.35% in 2016 from 3.33% in 2015. Average investments totaled $72.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and $48.4 million for the comparable period in 2015. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 to $416.4 million, compared to $346.1 million for the corresponding period last year. The cost of funds declined to 0.53% in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 from 0.57% for the same period of 2015. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, increased to $4.8 million in 2016 from $3.9 million in 2015.

The provision for loan losses totaled $284 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, compared to $450 thousand for the same period last year. The decrease in the provision for loan losses in 2016 was due to the application of our allowance for loan losses methodology, which was primarily influenced by a lower level of nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets compared to the prior year period. A provision of $29 thousand was recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 as compared with none for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

For the nine months ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $2.6 million in 2016, an increase from $1.7 million in 2015. Net gains on sale of investment securities were $484 thousand in 2016 compared to a net loss of $30 thousand in 2015. Increased service charges, fees and commissions, trust income, mortgage banking activities and life insurance investment income more than offset a decrease in wealth management income and losses on the sale of other real estate owned. For the three months ended September 30, noninterest income totaled $970 thousand in 2016 and $606 thousand in 2015.

Noninterest expense decreased $990 thousand or 7.3%, to $12.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, from $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. The reduction in salaries and employee benefit expense was a result of the recognition of a severance payout for the departure of the former chief executive officer in 2015. The implementation of certain consolidation and efficiency initiatives related to branch closures in 2015 was the primary cause of declines in net occupancy and equipment expenses in 2016. For the third quarter, noninterest expense amounted to $4.3 million in 2016 and $3.6 million in 2015.

Total assets, loans and deposits totaled $527.1 million, $398.2 million and $459.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2016. Loans, net decreased $11.7 million or 2.8% comparing the end of the third quarter 2016 to year-end 2015. Total deposits increased $10.7 million through nine months of 2016. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.2 million or 2.3% annualized, while interest-bearing deposits increased $9.5 million or 3.3% annualized in 2016. Total investments were $72.4 million at September 30, 2016, a decrease of $3.5 million or 6.1% annualized from year-end 2015.

Stockholders' equity totaled $44.2 million or $13.67 per share at September 30, 2016, and $42.3 million or $13.20 per share at December 31, 2015. Total tangible stockholders' equity improved to $37.3 million or $11.54 per share at September 30, 2016, compared to $36.0 million or $11.24 per share at year-end 2015. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 amounted to $0.41 per share representing a dividend payout ratio of 51.3%.

Nonperforming assets were $8.6 million or 2.2% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2016, an improvement from $9.4 million or 2.4% at June 30, 2016, and $10.8 million or 2.6% at December 31, 2015. The allowance for loan losses equaled $3.6 million or 0.91% of loans, net at September 30, 2016 compared to $4.4 million or 1.07% of loans, net, at December 31, 2015. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, equaled $1.0 million or 0.33% of average loans, compared to $248 thousand or 0.10% of average loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

Riverview Financial Corporation is the parent company of Riverview Bank and its operating divisions Halifax Bank, Marysville Bank, Citizens Neighborhood Bank, and Riverview Financial Wealth Management. An independent community bank, Riverview Bank serves Berks, Dauphin, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset Counties in Pennsylvania through 17 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Riverview Financial Wealth Management provides investment advisory services to the general public through offices in Lebanon, Northumberland and Schuylkill Counties. The Company's business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. The Company's Investor Relations site can be accessed at .

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Riverview Financial Corporation, Riverview Bank, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Riverview") that may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Riverview claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Riverview cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Riverview' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Riverview' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Riverview following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Riverview assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Riverview routinely presents and supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, contain items which Riverview considers non-core, namely net gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale and acquisition related expenses. Riverview presents the non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's results of operation. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how Riverview evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluation of companies in Riverview's industry. Where non-GAAP measures are used in this press release, reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Riverview uses may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures would not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and Riverview strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tabular material that follows.

