Minister Bains delivers keynote address on Canada's Innovation Agenda

Government and the private sector must boost spending on people, technology and companies

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- In a global economy that is increasingly complex and diversified, Canadian companies must be more innovative than ever. Investing in our people, developing new technologies and supporting the growth of innovative companies will help diversify Canada's economy, open access to new markets and create well-paying jobs for Canadians.

This is the message the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, delivered in a keynote address on Canada's to an audience of business leaders and policy-makers at the .

In his remarks, Minister Bains emphasized the need for both government and the private sector to make smart investments in three key areas:

Minister Bains applauded -the organizer of the summit-for its submission for the Innovation Agenda which focused on accelerating innovation, increasing investments and helping manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint.

Minister Bains concluded by issuing a challenge to the manufacturing community to invest more on people, companies and technologies that will propel our country into a more prosperous future.

Quote

"Our government knows that Canada's manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of the economy and can lead the world, as long as we have the right plan for growth through innovation. New technologies are driving modern manufacturing by lowering production costs, increasing productivity and allowing for the creation of new innovative products. Through initiatives like Canada's Innovation Agenda, we can create and shape the markets that have the potential to unlock a world of opportunity for everyone and strengthen the middle class by creating the well-paying jobs of tomorrow."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

