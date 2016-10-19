Canoe Energy Alpha Wins Canadian Hedge Fund Award

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Canoe Financial LP ("Canoe") is pleased to announce that Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP, managed by Rafi G. Tahmazian and David Szybunka, was presented with an award for one-year performance in the Equity Focused category at the 2016 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards gala on October 18, 2016. A total of 105 hedge funds were considered for an award in the Equity Focused category. The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds of the year, and are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30, with Fundata Canada managing the tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two -fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community. For more information about the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program, go to .

About Canoe Financial LP

Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial LP is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe is one of Canada's fastest-growing independent mutual fund companies and manages approximately $3.8 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Canoe has expanded from its Calgary head office to across Canada, including a significant presence in Toronto and offices in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Montreal. To learn more about Canoe Financial and its investment products, visit .

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP is offered pursuant to an offering memorandum and is only available to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase amount requirements under applicable securities legislation. The offering memorandum contains important information about the Funds, including their investment objective and strategies, purchase options, applicable management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses, and should be read carefully before investing in the Fund.

This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.

Canoe Energy Alpha LP was awarded third place in the Equity Focused category for the one-year period ending June 30, 2016 out of a total of 105 funds. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, granted annually, are based solely on quantitative performance data. For more information, see . Performance for Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP Lead Series A for the period ended September 30, 2016 is as follows: 40.4% (1 year) and 25.9% (since inception on April 29, 2015).

