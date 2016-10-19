General overview of SCHAMS-SOLAR battery charge controller (BCC) product line

Solar MPPT controllers range from 250W up to 4kW

(PresseBox) - Read Japanese report on, how Schams MPPT makes real difference compared with conventional PWM controllers.

http://www.schams-solar.de/...

Comparison MPPT(SMR500) and PWM charger

Wind controllers range from 250W up to 4kW.

Wind controllers for direct heating from 500W up to 2kW

Hydro controllers range from 500W up to 4kW

Hybrid controllers range from 1kW up to 4kW.

Schams-Solar offers a wide range of innovative, modular MPPT solar-, wind-, hydro and hybrid controllers.

? Easy installation and running, because of high solar input voltage range, up to 250Vdc. Enables the use of small cable diameters and prevents solar voltage undershoot of battery voltage in hot countries.

? Easy to maintain, because controllers consist of unique exchangable basic modules.

? Expandable afterwards, because of modular electronic construction.

? Maximum power tracking (MPPT) is included in every power control, which means in some cases up to 40% more power, like at low temperatures, at low battery voltage and low sunshine.

? Designed and made in Germany.

? Robust electronics with surge protection, high temperature switch off, overcurrent limitation, reverse polarity protection.

? Wide working temperature range from ?20°C up to 60°C. Battery switch off at 45°C.

? High protection class available IP54, IP55, IP65.

? Wide range of battery voltages: 12V, 24V, 48V.

? Interface to Laptop via RS232, RS435.

? Remote control cabability via RS232.and Laptop

Optional devices:

? display

? Interface RS232, RS435 and remote reading and controlling

? Temperature sensor KT10-5

? Dump load for wind application via diversion load control.









