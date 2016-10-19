Huawei Releases Large-Capacity SuperVector Solution to Triple FTTC Site Speed

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- At this year's Broadband World Forum, Huawei released the industry's largest-capacity SuperVector solution through copper lines. This innovative solution enables a single device to support a maximum of 384 subscriber lines.

Under this solution, existing VDSL2/vectoring devices in fiber to the curb (FTTC) scenarios will be accelerated to 2-3 times the rate of original sites through board replacement. This solution also supports a downstream rate of up to 300 Mbit/s within a 300-m distance.

Currently, many operators owned a large number of FTTC sites and deployed the mainstream VDSL2/vectoring solution to provide 50-100 Mbit/s bandwidth for users. For most operators, efficiently and economically delivering over 100 Mbit/s rate in the FTTC sites is their top priority. Huawei's SuperVector solution can increase the bandwidth of VDSL2/vectoring devices by 2-3 times the rate of original sites, and thereby improving operators' competitiveness and granting a greater return on investment (ROI).

The new solution is developed based on the commercially used MA5603T device. Huawei has deployed its large-capacity vectoring algorithm chipsets and 64-channel high-density SuperVector service boards throughout this solution. Because of the solution's architecture, Huawei can provide over 100 Mbit/s bandwidth for 384 subscriber lines simultaneously. To meet the requirements of ultra-broadband services (such as 4K videos), the SuperVector solution extends the spectral bandwidth from 17 MHz to 35 MHz, uses the vectoring to reduce crosstalk, breaks VDSL2/vectoring rate limit, and delivers a downstream rate of up to 300 Mbit/s at a 300-m distance. In addition, it is compatible with existing ADSL2+/VDSL2/vectoring terminals, which enables smooth network upgrades without user perception.

The idea of SuperVector was first conceived in 2012 by Huawei. In 2014, Huawei, along with its European partners, launched the industry's first SuperVector prototype. Presently, many countries such as Italy and Germany have already commercially deployed Huawei's SuperVector solution while Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and North Africa regions are conducting tests (including FOA tests) over the solution.

Huawei, a leading company in the ultra-broadband field in the Gigaband era, aims to advance standardization and productization processes for new copper line technologies (including SuperVector and G.fast), expedite industry development, promote wider, faster, and smarter ultra-broadband networks, and bring better connection experience to users.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

