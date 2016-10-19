       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Learn to Read the EASY WAY is a great learning to read tool

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New Jersey, USA, October 19, 2016 - Peter Canonico has created a reading tool called Learn to Read the EASY WAY. The book contains the alphabet and two pictures for each letter. With his book, children can easily see what the sound is they see both pictures next to a letter, give the sound both pictures have and thats the sound of that letter.

Children will no longer have the problem they usually have, with flash cards. Trying to figure out the beginning sound of the picture. Please note that this book is great for kids and adults too.

The book can be secured at: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/booksbypeter

Once you learn to read, you will be forever free. Frederick Douglass. All parents that have a child learning to read, wants their child to be free. Reading skills are the foundation of your childs education. Dont trust todays education system to teach you son/daughter to learn to read.

About Peter Canonico
Peter Canonico is a resident of Long Valley, NJ. He has lived there for 20 years. He is a disabled individual and understands the need of finding new ways to teach and learn. Your purchase will go towards helping him maintain his independence. He was not an author, just a man who recognized a learning problem and came up with a solution. This is his book video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJrmha9LHBQ

To know more about Learn to Read the Easy Way, visit http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/booksbypeter

Media Contact:
Peter Canonico
Location: Long Valley, New Jersey
Tel: 908-552-6751
Email: pcano(at)juno.com
Website: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/booksbypeter

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/booksbypeter



learn-to-read-the-easy-way,



