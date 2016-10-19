Crowdfunding campaign RELAXFAIR: Sustainable & fair lounges from Germany

Heidelberg, October 18, 2016 - Under the headline Relax For a Better World the German company RELAXFAIR developed a lounge that is 100% recycled and produced by well-paid seamstresses in Germany. The lounge is sold via the crowdfunding platform indiegogo and only after 24 hours the project hit their 20% milestone.



RELAXFAIR Lounge - Sustainable, Fair and Social

(firmenpresse) - Since many years the number of employees working in the German textile and clothing industry is reducing. In the year 2000 over 185.000 people were working in this branch  2014 this number shrank to 77.800 workers. These numbers show how much the German textile branch has to fight against the cheap competitors from China and Bangladesh. At the latest since the building of Rana Plaza collapsed in Bangladesh 2013 the consuming majority in Germany is aware of that the local workers suffer a lot under the low prices for clothing and textile products. Lately more and more social companies and startups are trying to build a contrast program to mass production in developing countries. An example for this gives the startup RELAXFAIR from Heidelberg, which wants to realize the sustainable and fair produced RELAXFAIR Lounge.

This vision is supposed to become reality through an one-month crowdfunding campaign with an overall goal of $10.000. In such a campaign the financing through a crowd of possible customers is essential. After the campaign the supporters are getting small presents or the finished product. For us it is important to pursue our vision of sustainable and fair furniture together with our community. Only together we can succeed to set a new trend in the industry, the founders say. After only 24 hours the campaign reached their 20% milestone. The RELAXFAIR Lounge was designed in Heidelberg, produced by qualified seamstresses from Nuernberg, Germany.





RELAXFAIR was founded in July 2016 in Heidelberg with the aim to bring sustainable designed furniture, which are handmade in Germany, on the market. The motto: Not only talk  but do something! The two founders Georg Klause and Felix Junker are convinced: It is possible to enjoy cozy and innovative furniture while still protecting the environment and sustaining jobs in Germany. The first product, the RELAXFAIR Lounge, is a seat for in- and outdoor and is available in many colors. You can find the campaign at indiegogo with this link: https://igg.me/at/relaxfair

RELAXFAIR

RELAXFAIR

