Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Ultra Light Weight, Ultra Thin Travel Slipper

K35, an independent apparel manufacturer, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for K35, the thinnest and lightest leather travel slippers on the market today.

(firmenpresse) - Toronto, Ontario, Canada  K35, an independent apparel manufacturer, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for K35, the thinnest and lightest leather travel slippers on the market today. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture and market the K35 slippers.



Inspired by the idea that travel should be simple and light, the K35 project was created by travelers with years of experience working in leather industry. By setting out to design and produce the ideal travel slippers and after many months of research and development of over 20 prototypes, the K35 team emerged with the slimmest leather slippers on the market that are also extremely comfortable, breathable and durable.



As a frequent business traveler, I always strive to travel smart, travel light and travel comfortably. One common problem I often faced while traveling to different countries is that most hotels do not supply indoor slippers. Said project creator Kevin Chen. To be able to relax at hotels like home, I had to sacrifice luggage space and weight to bring a pair of comfortable slippers for my trips.



Each pair of K35 slippers is handmade and hand stitched utilizing a 3D stitching method to create extra comfort. The result is a slipper that is thinner than a quarter, ultra-light weight at less than 120 grams, without sacrificing comfort.



To ensure the sourcing of high quality leather, K35 partnered with a reputable supplier that also supplies high-end leather products for many other major brand name shoe companies worldwide. The K35 team went through a stringent supplier selection process to ensure its materials are sourced ethically and meet its own internal quality standards. Our products are made with superior quality leather and utmost craftsmanship. Unlike other Tier 1 brands that incorporate a higher mark-up in their prices to cover higher marketing expenses, our project is selling through word-of-mouth and rewarding early adopters [on Kickstarter] with very competitive prices, says Kevin Chen.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the K35 Kickstarter campaign who pledge $39 CAD (About $29 USD) or more or will receive a pair of K35 slippers in the color of their choice.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 9, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dNNaBV or k35.ca



Contact:

Kevin Chen

Phone: +1-289-3011443

Email: k35ca.info(at)gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2dNNaBV or k35.ca





More information:

http://kck.st/2dNNaBV



