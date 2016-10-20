MBA Islamic Finance Degree Graduates from AIMS Experience 200% Salary Increase

Study Islamic finance degree at AIMS, which offers an online mode of education along with several value added features that make students shine in the Islamic finance market.

(firmenpresse) - Over the past decade people who attain an MBA Islamic finance had reached their career highness in the Islamic finance market. Also the Islamic Finance market showing steady growth and recruiters currently demanding more than 50% of skilled professionals, either in Muslim and non-Muslim countries. Graduates from Islamic finance degree are able to find themselves in a good position or even driving position in many Islamic finance companies with strong skills. Obtaining MBA Islamic Finance from online education Institute AIMS, would helps a lot of working people to perform career change. AIMS one of the leading educational institutes from the United Kingdom offers online based skill oriented courses and diploma.



In the evolution of online, learning career oriented courses or certified program like MBA Islamic finance would be the wise options in order to face improvement in career. Also, online mode of education gives the benefits of learning according to their own flexible timings without disturbing their professional life. The Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS) offers such strong and transparency mode of learning for students and willing persons across the globe. AIMS have the proven track record of their candidates who completed their MBA Islamic finance placed in top position in the Islamic finance market.



Founder of the Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS) says Our MBA Islamic finance graduates are able to Articulate and then apply the Shariah principles to their organization, to formulate and implement all these strategic processes in Islamic finance and to apply the core business management skills to get more value for themselves and their organizations. This shows the value of studying Islamic finance degree from AIMS.



The Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS) offers a wide variety of value added features like free lectures, flexi system and many for their students. Having top Islamic finance companies as their clients, theres no doubt that student who obtained a degree from AIMS would get a better career in the top Islamic finance market, and for existing employee able to get 200% salary hike in their concern.





About Academy for International Modern Studies (AIMS):



AIMS a UK based education Institute established in 2005, provides career growth oriented courses and diplomas for students and working people worldwide. With their flexible e-learning system and convenient mode to education, they manage to attract lots of person who seeks better career oriented growth. They are expertise in teaching Project Management, Supply Chain Management, and Islamic Banking and Finance, which often considered as the hottest trend in the current environment.



Teaching experts of AIMS make sure about maintaining their objective which is to develop the skills of their students well before preparing the curriculum for their programs. By doing so, they ensures about delivering quality mode of educations.



To know more about their teaching method and variety of courses offered in online, visit their official website.



