Michele Whitley Celebrates First Year as a Realtor With CitiQuest Properties by Crossing Milestone of $3 Million Volume in Sales

Michele Whitley, an agent for CitiQuest Properties in Houston, surprised the local real estate world by doing over $3 million in sales in her first year – and leaving clients praising her attention to detail and service. 2017 promises to deliver in even more dramatic fashion.

(firmenpresse) - Houston, Texas certainly has a vibrant and exciting real estate scene. A big part of it for the last year has been CitiQuest Properties Realtor Michele Whitley. Michele recently celebrated her first year as a independent agent, with the exciting news she crossed the $3 million volume in sales milestone – a very remarkable number for a young independent agent and a clear sign that the best is yet to come.



“We're extremely proud of Michele's success in her first year at CitiQuest,” commented Rick Ruggiero II, Managing Partner of the brokerage. “Few can rival her devotion to clients and her craft. We're excited to see what she does as an encore.”



In more exciting news, Whitley recently brought on her first assistant a move that should help her deliver even more value to her local real estate clients and help make her even more efficient.



Whitley continues to offer potential clients a complimentary consultation to see how she can best help make their real estate dreams turn into realities.



