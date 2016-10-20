Michele Whitley, an agent for CitiQuest Properties in Houston, surprised the local real estate world by doing over $3 million in sales in her first year and leaving clients praising her attention to detail and service. 2017 promises to deliver in even more dramatic fashion.
(firmenpresse) - Houston, Texas certainly has a vibrant and exciting real estate scene. A big part of it for the last year has been CitiQuest Properties Realtor Michele Whitley. Michele recently celebrated her first year as a independent agent, with the exciting news she crossed the $3 million volume in sales milestone a very remarkable number for a young independent agent and a clear sign that the best is yet to come.
We're extremely proud of Michele's success in her first year at CitiQuest, commented Rick Ruggiero II, Managing Partner of the brokerage. Few can rival her devotion to clients and her craft. We're excited to see what she does as an encore.
In more exciting news, Whitley recently brought on her first assistant a move that should help her deliver even more value to her local real estate clients and help make her even more efficient.
About us:
Whitley continues to offer potential clients a complimentary consultation to see how she can best help make their real estate dreams turn into realities.
For more information be sure to visit http://www.micheleleewhitley.com or http://www.har.com/michelewhitley
Media Contact:
Michele Whitley, Realtor
CitiQuest Properties
Address: 2040 N. Loop W. Ste. 102, Houston, TX 77054, United States
Phone: 713-885-7577
Email: michele(at)cqhouston.com
Website: www.micheleleewhitley.com
More information:
http://www.micheleleewhitley.com
Date: 10/20/2016 - 07:04
Language: English
News-ID 501573
Character count: 1743
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CitiQuest Properties
Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Number of hits: 59
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.999
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|27
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|198
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.