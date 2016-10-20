       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Michele Whitley Celebrates First Year as a Realtor With CitiQuest Properties by Crossing Milestone of $3 Million Volume in Sales

Michele Whitley, an agent for CitiQuest Properties in Houston, surprised the local real estate world by doing over $3 million in sales in her first year  and leaving clients praising her attention to detail and service. 2017 promises to deliver in even more dramatic fashion.

(firmenpresse) - Houston, Texas certainly has a vibrant and exciting real estate scene. A big part of it for the last year has been CitiQuest Properties Realtor Michele Whitley. Michele recently celebrated her first year as a independent agent, with the exciting news she crossed the $3 million volume in sales milestone  a very remarkable number for a young independent agent and a clear sign that the best is yet to come.

We're extremely proud of Michele's success in her first year at CitiQuest, commented Rick Ruggiero II, Managing Partner of the brokerage. Few can rival her devotion to clients and her craft. We're excited to see what she does as an encore.

In more exciting news, Whitley recently brought on her first assistant a move that should help her deliver even more value to her local real estate clients and help make her even more efficient.

About us:

Whitley continues to offer potential clients a complimentary consultation to see how she can best help make their real estate dreams turn into realities.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.micheleleewhitley.com or http://www.har.com/michelewhitley

Media Contact:
Michele Whitley, Realtor
CitiQuest Properties
Address: 2040 N. Loop W. Ste. 102, Houston, TX 77054, United States
Phone: 713-885-7577
Email: michele(at)cqhouston.com
Website: www.micheleleewhitley.com



http://www.micheleleewhitley.com



CitiQuest Properties

