Michele Whitley Celebrates First Year as a Realtor With CitiQuest Properties by Crossing Milestone of $3 Million Volume in Sales

Michele Whitley, an agent for CitiQuest Properties in Houston, surprised the local real estate world by doing over $3 million in sales in her first year  and leaving clients praising her attention to detail and service. 2017 promises to deliver in even more dramatic fashion.

(firmenpresse) - Houston, Texas certainly has a vibrant and exciting real estate scene. A big part of it for the last year has been CitiQuest Properties Realtor Michele Whitley. Michele recently celebrated her first year as a independent agent, with the exciting news she crossed the $3 million volume in sales milestone  a very remarkable number for a young independent agent and a clear sign that the best is yet to come.



We're extremely proud of Michele's success in her first year at CitiQuest, commented Rick Ruggiero II, Managing Partner of the brokerage. Few can rival her devotion to clients and her craft. We're excited to see what she does as an encore.



In more exciting news, Whitley recently brought on her first assistant a move that should help her deliver even more value to her local real estate clients and help make her even more efficient.



Whitley continues to offer potential clients a complimentary consultation to see how she can best help make their real estate dreams turn into realities.



