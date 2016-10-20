Telefónica Group selects Xura as a global messaging partner

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Xura's Message Controller (MCO) is NFV ready and incorporates next generation
SMS firewall for spam and fraud control
WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xura, Inc., a leading
provider of digital communications services, today announced an agreement with
the Telefónica Group to become a global messaging partner across all
countries(1) operated by the multinational. As part of the agreement, Xura will
deploy its Message Controller (MCO) solution across Telefónica's network,
providing an advanced, multifunctional messaging platform that will play a key
role in the evolution of the operator's messaging infrastructure.
Enabling SMS and MMS services for the Telefónica Group, Xura Message Controller
can also be used as the launchpad for future IP-based services, and will provide
a wide range of intelligent routing functions and scenario analysis for
triggering sophisticated message handling and optimizing traffic. Additionally,
with Xura Message Controller, Telefónica will activate Xura's next generation
SMS firewall including its SpamShield module, implementing real-time spam and
fraud detection techniques, unique self-learning algorithms and providing a deep
understanding of the network.
Xura Message Controller will flexibly integrate within Telefónica's overall
networking ecosystem to reduce complexity and provide optimal efficiency for
greater return on investment (ROI) and, because the solution is fully
virtualized, it can be deployed in an NFV (Network Function Virtualization)
environment, improving efficiency and lowering costs.
"Our partnership with the Telefónica Group spans more than ten years, so we are
extremely pleased to close this exclusive agreement that reinforces our long-
standing relationship. Not only will this messaging framework future-proof
Telefónica's messaging infrastructure but the new scope will mean we can secure
their networks and protect them against fraudulent activity, as well as support
them as they migrate to NFV," said Philippe Tartavull, Chief Executive Officer
at Xura, Inc.
(1) Exclusivity for Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Central
America, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru, Spain and Germany. Telefonica Brazil (Vivo) and
UK (O2) are not included in the agreement's exclusivity clause.
About Xura, Inc.
Xura, Inc. offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global
communications across a variety of mobile devices and platforms. We help
communication service providers and enterprises navigate and monetize the
digital ecosystem to create innovative, new experiences through our cloud-based
offerings. Our solutions touch more than three billion people through 350+
service providers and enterprises in 140+ countries. You can find us at
Xura.com.
