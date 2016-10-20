Telefónica Group selects Xura as a global messaging partner

Xura's Message Controller (MCO) is NFV ready and incorporates next generation

SMS firewall for spam and fraud control

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xura, Inc., a leading

provider of digital communications services, today announced an agreement with

the Telefónica Group to become a global messaging partner across all

countries(1) operated by the multinational. As part of the agreement, Xura will

deploy its Message Controller (MCO) solution across Telefónica's network,

providing an advanced, multifunctional messaging platform that will play a key

role in the evolution of the operator's messaging infrastructure.



Enabling SMS and MMS services for the Telefónica Group, Xura Message Controller

can also be used as the launchpad for future IP-based services, and will provide

a wide range of intelligent routing functions and scenario analysis for

triggering sophisticated message handling and optimizing traffic. Additionally,

with Xura Message Controller, Telefónica will activate Xura's next generation

SMS firewall including its SpamShield module, implementing real-time spam and

fraud detection techniques, unique self-learning algorithms and providing a deep

understanding of the network.



Xura Message Controller will flexibly integrate within Telefónica's overall

networking ecosystem to reduce complexity and provide optimal efficiency for

greater return on investment (ROI) and, because the solution is fully

virtualized, it can be deployed in an NFV (Network Function Virtualization)

environment, improving efficiency and lowering costs.



"Our partnership with the Telefónica Group spans more than ten years, so we are

extremely pleased to close this exclusive agreement that reinforces our long-

standing relationship. Not only will this messaging framework future-proof

Telefónica's messaging infrastructure but the new scope will mean we can secure



their networks and protect them against fraudulent activity, as well as support

them as they migrate to NFV," said Philippe Tartavull, Chief Executive Officer

at Xura, Inc.



(1) Exclusivity for Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Central

America, Mexico, Uruguay, Peru, Spain and Germany. Telefonica Brazil (Vivo) and

UK (O2) are not included in the agreement's exclusivity clause.



About Xura, Inc.

Xura, Inc. offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global

communications across a variety of mobile devices and platforms. We help

communication service providers and enterprises navigate and monetize the

digital ecosystem to create innovative, new experiences through our cloud-based

offerings. Our solutions touch more than three billion people through 350+

service providers and enterprises in 140+ countries. You can find us at

Xura.com.



Media Contact:

Maria Hudson

Xura

maria.hudson(at)xura.com

+44 7967813429









