Esperite N.V. (ESP) expands extracellular vesicles (exosomes) products portfolio to include inflammatory bowel disease. The Cell Factory develops therapy for Crohn's disease.

Zutphen, The Netherlands - 20 October 2016





Esperite's business unit The Cell Factory in collaboration with Women's and

Children's Health Department of the University of Padua and the Padua University

Hospital are developing therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) using

extracellular vesicles (EVs). The first target is Crohn's disease perianal

fistulas in adults. A first in man study using EVs including exosomes for

treatment of Crohn's disease perianal fistula will start in 2017.



Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) encompasses a spectrum of diseases affecting

gastrointestinal tract. The most common are Crohn's disease and ulcerative

colitis. IBD is a chronic and often recurring inflammation of the intestines

with unknown cause and limited treatment options. In the most severe cases of



Crohn's disease, the patients suffer from perianal fistulas that significantly

affects normal activity and may lead to complications such an increased risk of

cancer and life-threating systemic inflammation. In Europe current treatment of

Crohn's disease is focused on anti-TNF-alpha therapy whereas anti-integrin

biologics are an alternative available in the US. Unfortunately, perianal

fistulas often do not respond to these systemic treatments. Several clinical

trials are ongoing to target perianal fistulas using allogenic mesenchymal stem

cells (MSCs) with very positive results.



Our approach is focused on using extracellular vesicles (including exosomes)

derived from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for the first time in the treatment

of inflammation responsible for Crohn's disease perianal fistulas.



Esperite has acquired the full rights of a broad patent family enabling MSC-

derived extracellular vesicles use in treatment of all autoimmune, chronic and

acute inflammatory diseases. EVs including exosomes are nanometre-size, natural

biological particles secreted by different types of cells in vivo and in vitro.

They contain proteins, growth factors, mRNA and other molecules responsible for

the therapeutic effect of MSCs. In addition, EVs have several advantages over

allogenic MSCs e.g.: up to 10-times lower production costs, no risk of

uncontrolled proliferation and differentiation, lower risk of immune response

and easy and safe delivery into different tissues and organs in vivo. High

stability allows for easy transport and storage of the "ready-to-use" products.

All these features make the EVs a viable alternative to allogenic stem cell

therapies in the near future.



Anti-inflammatory effects of EVs have been demonstrated in multiple preclinical

studies in vitro and in vivo. The research team led by Professor Maurizio Muraca

has demonstrated initially at Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome and now

at the University of Padua in Italy, significant efficacy of MSC-derived EVs in

treatment of IBD in animal models. Currently, Esperite's The Cell Factory and

the University of Padua are performing in vivo experiments in animals using

clinical grade EVs to confirm their safety, efficacy, bio-distribution and to

explain the mode of action prior to clinical translation expected in 2017.



The scientific and medical rationale of using MSC-derived EVs in treatment of

IBD and Crohn's disease is based on very positive preclinical and clinical

results with allogenic MSCs. A growing body of evidence is suggesting that MSC

secretory properties are responsible for their therapeutic effect. In addition,

to date there is no convincing evidence that injected MSCs reach the injury site

and survive for any significant time in the body. As a consequence, short-term

survival of allogenic MSCs in vivo may limit EV secretion and therefore the

amount of therapeutically active substance delivered in situ. Considering this,

we expect that delivery of concentrated MSC-derived EVs directly to the site of

injury would result in greater therapeutic effect when compared to allogenic MSC

therapies. Local administration is safer for patients, and easier for medical

personnel.



The extracellular vesicles including exosomes are produced at The Cell Factory,

Esperite's business unit focused on R&D and regenerative medicine. The Cell

Factory produces ultra-pure EVs under GLP/GMP conditions, using proprietary

technology for expansion of MSCs in fully defined media with no use of animal-

derived components. Stem cells are expanded using a stirring bioreactor system.

The Cell Factory's proprietary, closed cell culture system produces high purity

EVs using pharmaceutical-quality sequential filtration. The system can be easily

scaled up reducing production costs and improving footprint and process

efficiency. EV products can be manufactured with this technology at least 10x

more efficiently and more cheaply when comparing to allogenic MSC equivalent

products.



Esperite is looking for partners to support the development of extracellular

vesicle therapeutics.



Prof. Maurizio Muraca commented: "The positive results obtained in recent

clinical trials with MSCs represent a promising background for the therapeutic

use of MSC-derived EVs. In addition, it is well known that MSCs are

characterized by an inconstant behavior, due both to inter-donor variability and

to possible unpredictable responses of transplanted cells, determined by the

recipient's environment. At variance with their cells of origin, EVs are

carrying specific signals which can be pre-determined during the production

process. We thus expect their therapeutic effect to be more reproducible and

less prone to the influence of the recipient's environment".







About the partners:



The department of Woman's and Child's Heath of the University of Padua is a 269-

bed tertiary paediatric academic care centre, serving the entire North East

region of Italy, devoted to provide excellence in patient's care, teaching and

research, also including a ten-store research building. It is one of the eleven

fully recognised Italian Children's Hospitals.



The University of Padova was founded in 1222. It includes 32 Departments, 1

University Hospital, 1 Veterinary Hospital, 1 Experimental Farm, 1 School of

Excellence. It counts 61,000 Students and 12,000 Graduates per year.



ESPERITE Group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading

international company in regenerative and predictive medicine established in

2000.



The Cell Factory is a biotech platform-based business unit of ESPERITE Group.

The Cell Factory led by Dr. Marcin Jurga develops highest quality therapeutic

tools for affordable regenerative medicine.



To learn more about ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frederic

Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir(at)esperite.com or visit the websites at

www.esperite.com and www.genoma.com.





