(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Esperite N.V. (ESP) expands extracellular vesicles (exosomes) products portfolio
to include inflammatory bowel disease.
The Cell Factory develops therapy for Crohn's disease.
Esperite's business unit The Cell Factory, in collaboration with Women's and
Children's Health Department of the University of Padua and the Padua University
Hospital have started a translational project on extracellular vesicles
(including exosomes) first in man use in treatment of Crohn's disease perianal
fistulas. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects approximately 0.5% of the
western countries population and this number is rapidly increasing. There are
over 0.5 million people in the US and over 1 million in Europe with Crohn's
disease, with over 10 new cases per 100.000 people every year. The annual cost
of therapy exceeds 5 billion USD in the US only (CDC). Up to 50% of Crohn's
disease patients are affected with difficult to treat perianal fistulas, and
75% require surgery (CDC).
Zutphen, The Netherlands - 20 October 2016
Esperite's business unit The Cell Factory in collaboration with Women's and
Children's Health Department of the University of Padua and the Padua University
Hospital are developing therapies for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) using
extracellular vesicles (EVs). The first target is Crohn's disease perianal
fistulas in adults. A first in man study using EVs including exosomes for
treatment of Crohn's disease perianal fistula will start in 2017.
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) encompasses a spectrum of diseases affecting
gastrointestinal tract. The most common are Crohn's disease and ulcerative
colitis. IBD is a chronic and often recurring inflammation of the intestines
with unknown cause and limited treatment options. In the most severe cases of
Crohn's disease, the patients suffer from perianal fistulas that significantly
affects normal activity and may lead to complications such an increased risk of
cancer and life-threating systemic inflammation. In Europe current treatment of
Crohn's disease is focused on anti-TNF-alpha therapy whereas anti-integrin
biologics are an alternative available in the US. Unfortunately, perianal
fistulas often do not respond to these systemic treatments. Several clinical
trials are ongoing to target perianal fistulas using allogenic mesenchymal stem
cells (MSCs) with very positive results.
Our approach is focused on using extracellular vesicles (including exosomes)
derived from mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for the first time in the treatment
of inflammation responsible for Crohn's disease perianal fistulas.
Esperite has acquired the full rights of a broad patent family enabling MSC-
derived extracellular vesicles use in treatment of all autoimmune, chronic and
acute inflammatory diseases. EVs including exosomes are nanometre-size, natural
biological particles secreted by different types of cells in vivo and in vitro.
They contain proteins, growth factors, mRNA and other molecules responsible for
the therapeutic effect of MSCs. In addition, EVs have several advantages over
allogenic MSCs e.g.: up to 10-times lower production costs, no risk of
uncontrolled proliferation and differentiation, lower risk of immune response
and easy and safe delivery into different tissues and organs in vivo. High
stability allows for easy transport and storage of the "ready-to-use" products.
All these features make the EVs a viable alternative to allogenic stem cell
therapies in the near future.
Anti-inflammatory effects of EVs have been demonstrated in multiple preclinical
studies in vitro and in vivo. The research team led by Professor Maurizio Muraca
has demonstrated initially at Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome and now
at the University of Padua in Italy, significant efficacy of MSC-derived EVs in
treatment of IBD in animal models. Currently, Esperite's The Cell Factory and
the University of Padua are performing in vivo experiments in animals using
clinical grade EVs to confirm their safety, efficacy, bio-distribution and to
explain the mode of action prior to clinical translation expected in 2017.
The scientific and medical rationale of using MSC-derived EVs in treatment of
IBD and Crohn's disease is based on very positive preclinical and clinical
results with allogenic MSCs. A growing body of evidence is suggesting that MSC
secretory properties are responsible for their therapeutic effect. In addition,
to date there is no convincing evidence that injected MSCs reach the injury site
and survive for any significant time in the body. As a consequence, short-term
survival of allogenic MSCs in vivo may limit EV secretion and therefore the
amount of therapeutically active substance delivered in situ. Considering this,
we expect that delivery of concentrated MSC-derived EVs directly to the site of
injury would result in greater therapeutic effect when compared to allogenic MSC
therapies. Local administration is safer for patients, and easier for medical
personnel.
The extracellular vesicles including exosomes are produced at The Cell Factory,
Esperite's business unit focused on R&D and regenerative medicine. The Cell
Factory produces ultra-pure EVs under GLP/GMP conditions, using proprietary
technology for expansion of MSCs in fully defined media with no use of animal-
derived components. Stem cells are expanded using a stirring bioreactor system.
The Cell Factory's proprietary, closed cell culture system produces high purity
EVs using pharmaceutical-quality sequential filtration. The system can be easily
scaled up reducing production costs and improving footprint and process
efficiency. EV products can be manufactured with this technology at least 10x
more efficiently and more cheaply when comparing to allogenic MSC equivalent
products.
Esperite is looking for partners to support the development of extracellular
vesicle therapeutics.
Prof. Maurizio Muraca commented: "The positive results obtained in recent
clinical trials with MSCs represent a promising background for the therapeutic
use of MSC-derived EVs. In addition, it is well known that MSCs are
characterized by an inconstant behavior, due both to inter-donor variability and
to possible unpredictable responses of transplanted cells, determined by the
recipient's environment. At variance with their cells of origin, EVs are
carrying specific signals which can be pre-determined during the production
process. We thus expect their therapeutic effect to be more reproducible and
less prone to the influence of the recipient's environment".
About the partners:
The department of Woman's and Child's Heath of the University of Padua is a 269-
bed tertiary paediatric academic care centre, serving the entire North East
region of Italy, devoted to provide excellence in patient's care, teaching and
research, also including a ten-store research building. It is one of the eleven
fully recognised Italian Children's Hospitals.
The University of Padova was founded in 1222. It includes 32 Departments, 1
University Hospital, 1 Veterinary Hospital, 1 Experimental Farm, 1 School of
Excellence. It counts 61,000 Students and 12,000 Graduates per year.
ESPERITE Group, listed at Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, is a leading
international company in regenerative and predictive medicine established in
2000.
The Cell Factory is a biotech platform-based business unit of ESPERITE Group.
The Cell Factory led by Dr. Marcin Jurga develops highest quality therapeutic
tools for affordable regenerative medicine.
To learn more about ESPERITE Group, or to book an interview with CEO Frederic
Amar: +31 575 548 998 - ir(at)esperite.com or visit the websites at
www.esperite.com and www.genoma.com.
PR Esperite - The Cell Factory:
http://hugin.info/143308/R/2050094/766784.pdf
