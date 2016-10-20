(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GAM Holding AG /
GAM Holding AG: Interim management statement for the three-month period to 30
September 2016
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
* Group assets under management of CHF 119.1 billion, up 5% from 30 June
2016, with overall net inflows of CHF 0.7 billion
* Investment management:
* Assets under management of CHF 67.3 billion, up 3% from 30 June 2016,
driven by the acquisition of Taube Hodson Stonex (THS) and a net
positive impact from market and foreign exchange movements
* Net outflows of CHF 1.8 billion as net inflows in fixed income were more
than offset by redemptions in other capabilities
* Acquisition of THS, adding CHF 2.2 billion to assets under management,
closed on 31 August 2016
* Acquisition of Cantab Capital Partners (Cantab) closed after the period
on 3 October 2016 and is not included in the reported assets under
management above
* Private labelling:
* Assets under management of CHF 51.8 billion, up 8% from 30 June 2016,
driven by net inflows and a positive impact from market and foreign
exchange movements
* Net inflows of CHF 2.5 billion
Group CEO Alexander S. Friedman said: "The market environment continues to be
challenging. Frequent bouts of volatility amid sideways markets have led to risk
aversion among clients. While we remain focused on delivering investment
performance, market swings detached from fundamentals have made it difficult for
some discretionary fund managers, who rely on fundamental analysis, to
outperform.
We are making good progress with our strategic initiatives. Since the end of
June, we completed the acquisitions of Taube Hodson Stonex and Cantab Capital
Partners, successfully launched our merger arbitrage strategy and a trade
finance offering and developed two new GAM Systematic funds. These steps will
make our company more diversified, resilient, and will position us for future
growth."
Investment management
Assets under management movements (CHF bn)
Capability Opening AuM Net flows Acquisition Market/FX Closing AuM
30 Jun 2016 30 Sep 2016
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Absolute return 19.2 -1.5 - 0.2 17.9
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fixed income 19.3 1.0 - 0.4 20.7
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Equity 10.7 -0.9 2.2 0.7 12.7
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternatives 5.6 - - - 5.6
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Multi asset 10.7 -0.4 - 0.1 10.4
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total 65.5 -1.8 2.2 1.4 67.3
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Assets under management rose to CHF 67.3 billion from CHF 65.5 billion as at 30
June 2016 as net outflows of CHF 1.8 billion were more than offset by the
addition of CHF 2.2 billion from the acquisition of THS and a net CHF 1.4
billion positive impact from market and foreign exchange movements.
In absolute return, the outflows were driven by redemptions from the JB Absolute
Return Europe Equity Fund and Global Rates strategy. Outflows from the
unconstrained/absolute return bond strategy slowed markedly in the quarter and
its year-to-date performance remains strong.
In fixed income, the JB Local Emerging Bond Fund continued to generate strong
net inflows along with the new trade finance offering and the GAM Star Credit
Opportunities fund.
In equity, outflows reflected negative market sentiment across a range of
thematic and regional strategies.
Within alternatives, the JB Physical Gold fund generated net inflows, while
traditional funds of hedge fund strategies experienced redemptions.
In multi asset products, redemptions came from one institutional mandate and
managed portfolios of private clients.
Private labelling
Assets under management movements (CHF bn)
Fund domicile Opening AuM Net flows Market/FX Closing AuM
30 Jun 2016 30 Sep 2016
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Switzerland 31.7 0.2 0.8 32.7
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Rest of Europe 16.3 2.3 0.5 19.1
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Total 48.0 2.5 1.3 51.8
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Assets under management in private labelling, which provides fund solutions for
third parties, rose to CHF 51.8 billion from CHF 48.0 billion as at 30 June
2016, driven by net inflows of CHF 2.5 billion and a CHF 1.3 billion positive
impact from market and foreign exchange movements.
Update on strategic initiatives
The acquisition of Cantab, an industry-leading, multi-strategy systematic
manager based in Cambridge, UK, closed on 3 October 2016. Cantab managed USD
4.1 billion in assets for institutional clients worldwide as at 1 October 2016
and forms the cornerstone of the newly created GAM Systematic platform. GAM has
developed two new UCITS funds under the GAM Systematic brand, using Cantab's
proven methodology and tested investment strategies.
The acquisition of THS, a London-based global equity investment firm, closed on
31 August 2016, adding CHF 2.2 billion to GAM's assets under management in the
third quarter.
To expand GAM's successful range of absolute return products, the company
launched the GAM Star (Lux) Merger Arbitrage fund in July. The same month GAM
also launched a trade finance offering, which provides an innovative solution
optimised for the current low yield environment.
Outlook
The market environment is expected to remain challenging for the remainder of
2016. Elevated valuations across many equity and credit markets, as well as
uncertainties stemming from the US presidential election and other political
events, are likely to continue to weigh on investors' risk appetite, flows and
assets.
The Group's relevant funds eligible for performance fees in the second half of
2016 are currently below their high-water marks. GAM therefore expects the level
of performance fees in the second half of 2016 to be similar to the CHF 1.2
million generated in the first half of 2016. As a direct consequence, the level
of overall profitability for the full year 2016 will be significantly lower than
the profits realised in 2015, when performance fees amounted to CHF 82.8
million.
GAM remains confident about delivering on its targets over the business cycle,
given good progress on its strategic initiatives and strict cost discipline.
Forthcoming events:
2 March 2017 Full-year results 2016
26 April 2017 Interim management statement Q1 2017
27 April 2017 Annual General Meeting
For further information please contact:
Media Relations: Investor Relations:
Elena Logutenkova Patrick Zuppiger
T +41 (0) 58 426 63 41 T +41 (0) 58 426 31 36
Visit us at: www.gam.com
Follow us on: Twitter, LinkedIn and XING
About GAM
GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The
company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions,
financial intermediaries and private investors under two brands: GAM and Julius
Baer Funds. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling
services, which include management company and other support services to third-
party asset managers. GAM employs about 1,000 people in 11 countries with
investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and
Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global
distribution network.
Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a
component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group
has assets under management of CHF 119.1 billion (USD 122.9 billion) as at 30
September 2016.
Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements
This press release by GAM Holding AG ('the Company') includes forward-looking
statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current
expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations,
financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies,
opportunities and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements
involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to
identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as 'may', 'will',
'would', 'should', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'project',
'believe', 'seek', 'plan', 'predict', 'continue' and similar expressions. Such
statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although
the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be
erroneous.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results of
operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or
opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to
differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-
looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences
include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions,
legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions,
and the Company's ability to respond to trends in the financial services
industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or
achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any
obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any
forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company's
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these
forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or
regulation.
English Press Release:
http://hugin.info/142256/R/2050043/766754.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GAM Holding AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gam.com
Date: 10/20/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 501580
Character count: 12440
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: GAM Holding AG
Stadt: ZÃ¼rich
Number of hits: 54
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.000
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|27
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|227
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.