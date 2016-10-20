ICA Announces the Unexpected Passing of its CEO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empresas ICA, S.AB. de
C.V. (BMV:ICA), announced today the unexpected passing of Luis Fernando Zarate
Rocha. Mr. Zarate collaborated with ICA for over 40 years in virtually every
capacity culminating with his appointment as CEO in 2016.
For the moment, the company will continue its operations as it has been doing
otherwise. The Board will hold a meeting shortly to make the necessary
decisions.
The ICA family and its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Bernardo Quintana, will always
be grateful for Luis and his family's contributions and sacrifices made to in
striving to build a better Mexico. Bernardo Quintana said, "I have lost a friend
and Mexico has lost a great engineer and teacher. Luis taught generations of
our best engineers; was a mentor to many and a friend to all."
This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements
related to ICA that reflect ICA's current expectations or beliefs concerning
future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and
uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause
actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations,
estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These
factors include cancellations of significant construction projects included in
backlog, material changes in the performance or terms of our concessions,
additional costs incurred in projects under construction, failure to comply with
covenants contained in our debt agreements, developments in legal proceedings,
unanticipated increases in financing and other costs or the inability to obtain
additional debt or equity financing on attractive terms, changes to our
liquidity, economic and political conditions and government policies in Mexico
or elsewhere, changes in capital markets in general that may affect policies or
attitudes towards lending to Mexico or Mexican companies, changes in inflation
rates, exchange rates, regulatory developments, customer demand, competition and
tax and other laws affecting ICA's businesses and other factors set forth in
ICA's most recent filing on Form 20-F and in any filing or submission ICA has
made with the SEC subsequent to its most recent filing on Form 20-F. All
forward-looking statements are based on information available to ICA on the date
hereof, and ICA assumes no obligation to update such statements.
Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., carries out large-scale civil and industrial
construction projects and operates a portfolio of long-term assets, including
airports, toll roads, water systems, and real estate. Founded in 1947, ICA is
listed on the Mexican and New York Stock exchanges. For more information,
visit ir.ica.mx.
For more information, please contact:
Christianne Ibanez
christianne.ibanez(at)ica.mx
relacion.inversionistas(at)ica.mx
+(5255) 5272 9991 x 3607
Pablo García
pablo.garcia(at)ica.mx
Chief Financial Officer
Source: Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. via GlobeNewswire
