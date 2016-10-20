ABLYNX OUTLINES NEXT STEPS FOR ITS ANTI-IL-6R NANOBODY, VOBARILIZUMAB, A POTENTIAL BEST-IN-CLASS TREATMENT FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* AbbVie has decided at this time not to exercise its right to opt-in and

license vobarilizumab in RA

* Additional analysis of the Phase IIb RA studies of vobarilizumab further

demonstrate its best-in-class efficacy and safety profile

* Ablynx will now rapidly move vobarilizumab into a Phase III RA programme

while initiating partnering discussions





Webcast presentation, including additional results from the Phase IIb RA studies

of vobarilizumab, will take place today at 4pm CET/10am EST (details below) -

slides available on the Ablynx website

(R&D portfolio)





GHENT, Belgium, 20 October 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced that it will initiate the processes for End-of-Phase II and

scientific advice meetings with the regulators in the USA and Europe (FDA and

EMA[1]) for its anti-IL-6R Nanobody®, vobarilizumab, as part of the preparations

to start Phase III clinical development in patients with rheumatoid arthritis

(RA).



In two Phase IIb RA studies in 596 patients, vobarilizumab was shown to have a

strong and sustained effect on signs and symptoms of disease, with an excellent

safety and tolerability profile[2]. As a monotherapy, in a head-to-head study,

vobarilizumab was much more efficacious compared to tocilizumab (the only

currently approved anti-IL-6R drug) with up to 60% more patients in clinical

remission at week 12. In combination with methotrexate, in a cross study

analysis, vobarilizumab had an excellent efficacy profile based on the most

stringent efficacy parameters (ACR70; remission) as compared to the leading

commercial biologicals and oral anti-RA drugs in development. A class advantage

of vobarilizumab versus antibodies was also demonstrated, with anti-drug



antibodies having no effect on clinical efficacy and safety in contrast to the

experience with some of the most established antibody products in RA.



Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, explained: "We are obviously disappointed that

AbbVie has decided at this time not to exercise its right to license

vobarilizumab in RA. The strong Phase IIb results in RA demonstrated that

vobarilizumab is not just another antibody but a member of a new therapeutic

class with unique differentiating features resulting in a superior efficacy and

safety profile as compared to other biologicals. We are absolutely committed to

progressing this programme and will therefore start the preparations for the

Phase III study with the first patients expected to be enrolled by the end of

2017. I have great confidence in our clinical team's proven ability to prepare

and implement our Phase III plan while we identify a committed partner for the

future development and commercialisation of the product. In addition, we will

complete the ongoing Phase II study with vobarilizumab in SLE patients, for

which results are anticipated in the first half of 2018."



Webcast and conference call



Ablynx will host a conference call/webcast today at 4 pm CET, 10 am EST during

which additional results from the Phase IIb RA studies of vobarilizumab and the

next steps in the development plan will be presented. The webcast and

presentation may be accessed by clicking here. A copy of the presentation is

also available on the Ablynx website, under the R&D portfolio section. To

participate in the Q&A, please dial +32 (0)2 404 06 60, using confirmation code

6916752.





About vobarilizumab



Vobarilizumab targets the interleukin 6 pathway via its IL-6 receptor (IL-6R).

IL-6 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that plays a role in T-cell activation,

production of acute phase proteins in response to inflammation, induction of

immunoglobulin production, and stimulation of osteoclast differentiation and

activation. Vobarilizumab (26kD) is an anti-IL-6R Nanobody linked to an anti-

human serum albumin (HSA) Nanobody (to increase the in vivo half-life of the

molecule). 24-week data from a Phase I/IIa proof-of-concept combination study of

ALX-0061 (vobarilizumab) together with methotrexate were published in February

2013, followed by the signing of a global exclusive option licensing deal with

AbbVie in September 2013 for the development and commercialisation of

vobarilizumab in RA and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



In July 2016, Ablynx announced strong topline results from the 12 week Phase IIb

study of vobarilizumab as a monotherapy in patients with moderate to severe RA

which demonstrated that vobarilizumab was very effective and resulted in ACR20,

ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 81%, 49% and 24% respectively at week 12.

Moreover, vobarilizumab induced clinical remission (based on DAS28(CRP)[3]) in

up to 41% of patients, as compared to 27% for tocilizumab-treated patients, and

it had a favourable safety profile at all administered doses.



In August 2016, Ablynx reported compelling results from the 24 week Phase IIb

study of vobarilizumab administered as a combination therapy with methotrexate

(MTX) in patients with moderate to severe RA. ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores were

79%, 59% and 43% respectively at week 24, and vobarilizumab had a rapid and

strong impact on disease activity with up to 49% of vobarilizumab-treated

patients achieving clinical remission (based on DAS28(CRP)(1)) at week 24.

Whilst the primary endpoint of a statistically significant difference in the

number of patients who achieved an ACR20 at week 12 with vobaralizumab plus

methotrexate compared to placebo plus methotrexate was not achieved due to an

unusually high placebo response, this has no impact on the future development

potential for vobarilizumab since its impressive effect on clinically relevant

efficacy endpoints, such as ACR70 and DAS28 remission, confirm its potential to

be a best-in-class drug candidate in RA. Importantly, the results also confirmed

the favourable safety profile of vobarilizumab in a larger patient population

and the potential for convenient monthly administration.



An open-label extension study in RA patients is currently ongoing (94% roll-over

rate) as well as a Phase II study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus

(SLE). The results from both these studies are expected in 2018.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] FDA: Food and Drug Administration; EMA: European Medicines Agency

[2] Press releases July/Augustus 2016; presentation additional Phase IIb results

available on the Ablynx website

[3] Remission: DAS28(CRP) <2.6



pdf format of the press release:

http://hugin.info/137912/R/2050076/766772.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ablynx via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ablynx.com



PressRelease by

Ablynx

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/20/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 501582

Character count: 9505

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ablynx

Stadt: Ghent/Zwijnaarde





Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease