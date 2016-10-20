(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* AbbVie has decided at this time not to exercise its right to opt-in and
license vobarilizumab in RA
* Additional analysis of the Phase IIb RA studies of vobarilizumab further
demonstrate its best-in-class efficacy and safety profile
* Ablynx will now rapidly move vobarilizumab into a Phase III RA programme
while initiating partnering discussions
Webcast presentation, including additional results from the Phase IIb RA studies
of vobarilizumab, will take place today at 4pm CET/10am EST (details below) -
slides available on the Ablynx website
(R&D portfolio)
GHENT, Belgium, 20 October 2016 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced that it will initiate the processes for End-of-Phase II and
scientific advice meetings with the regulators in the USA and Europe (FDA and
EMA[1]) for its anti-IL-6R Nanobody®, vobarilizumab, as part of the preparations
to start Phase III clinical development in patients with rheumatoid arthritis
(RA).
In two Phase IIb RA studies in 596 patients, vobarilizumab was shown to have a
strong and sustained effect on signs and symptoms of disease, with an excellent
safety and tolerability profile[2]. As a monotherapy, in a head-to-head study,
vobarilizumab was much more efficacious compared to tocilizumab (the only
currently approved anti-IL-6R drug) with up to 60% more patients in clinical
remission at week 12. In combination with methotrexate, in a cross study
analysis, vobarilizumab had an excellent efficacy profile based on the most
stringent efficacy parameters (ACR70; remission) as compared to the leading
commercial biologicals and oral anti-RA drugs in development. A class advantage
of vobarilizumab versus antibodies was also demonstrated, with anti-drug
antibodies having no effect on clinical efficacy and safety in contrast to the
experience with some of the most established antibody products in RA.
Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, explained: "We are obviously disappointed that
AbbVie has decided at this time not to exercise its right to license
vobarilizumab in RA. The strong Phase IIb results in RA demonstrated that
vobarilizumab is not just another antibody but a member of a new therapeutic
class with unique differentiating features resulting in a superior efficacy and
safety profile as compared to other biologicals. We are absolutely committed to
progressing this programme and will therefore start the preparations for the
Phase III study with the first patients expected to be enrolled by the end of
2017. I have great confidence in our clinical team's proven ability to prepare
and implement our Phase III plan while we identify a committed partner for the
future development and commercialisation of the product. In addition, we will
complete the ongoing Phase II study with vobarilizumab in SLE patients, for
which results are anticipated in the first half of 2018."
Webcast and conference call
Ablynx will host a conference call/webcast today at 4 pm CET, 10 am EST during
which additional results from the Phase IIb RA studies of vobarilizumab and the
next steps in the development plan will be presented. The webcast and
presentation may be accessed by clicking here. A copy of the presentation is
also available on the Ablynx website, under the R&D portfolio section. To
participate in the Q&A, please dial +32 (0)2 404 06 60, using confirmation code
6916752.
About vobarilizumab
Vobarilizumab targets the interleukin 6 pathway via its IL-6 receptor (IL-6R).
IL-6 is a pro-inflammatory cytokine that plays a role in T-cell activation,
production of acute phase proteins in response to inflammation, induction of
immunoglobulin production, and stimulation of osteoclast differentiation and
activation. Vobarilizumab (26kD) is an anti-IL-6R Nanobody linked to an anti-
human serum albumin (HSA) Nanobody (to increase the in vivo half-life of the
molecule). 24-week data from a Phase I/IIa proof-of-concept combination study of
ALX-0061 (vobarilizumab) together with methotrexate were published in February
2013, followed by the signing of a global exclusive option licensing deal with
AbbVie in September 2013 for the development and commercialisation of
vobarilizumab in RA and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
In July 2016, Ablynx announced strong topline results from the 12 week Phase IIb
study of vobarilizumab as a monotherapy in patients with moderate to severe RA
which demonstrated that vobarilizumab was very effective and resulted in ACR20,
ACR50 and ACR70 scores of up to 81%, 49% and 24% respectively at week 12.
Moreover, vobarilizumab induced clinical remission (based on DAS28(CRP)[3]) in
up to 41% of patients, as compared to 27% for tocilizumab-treated patients, and
it had a favourable safety profile at all administered doses.
In August 2016, Ablynx reported compelling results from the 24 week Phase IIb
study of vobarilizumab administered as a combination therapy with methotrexate
(MTX) in patients with moderate to severe RA. ACR20, ACR50 and ACR70 scores were
79%, 59% and 43% respectively at week 24, and vobarilizumab had a rapid and
strong impact on disease activity with up to 49% of vobarilizumab-treated
patients achieving clinical remission (based on DAS28(CRP)(1)) at week 24.
Whilst the primary endpoint of a statistically significant difference in the
number of patients who achieved an ACR20 at week 12 with vobaralizumab plus
methotrexate compared to placebo plus methotrexate was not achieved due to an
unusually high placebo response, this has no impact on the future development
potential for vobarilizumab since its impressive effect on clinically relevant
efficacy endpoints, such as ACR70 and DAS28 remission, confirm its potential to
be a best-in-class drug candidate in RA. Importantly, the results also confirmed
the favourable safety profile of vobarilizumab in a larger patient population
and the potential for convenient monthly administration.
An open-label extension study in RA patients is currently ongoing (94% roll-over
rate) as well as a Phase II study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus
(SLE). The results from both these studies are expected in 2018.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &
Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The
Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com
[1] FDA: Food and Drug Administration; EMA: European Medicines Agency
[2] Press releases July/Augustus 2016; presentation additional Phase IIb results
available on the Ablynx website
[3] Remission: DAS28(CRP) <2.6
