Philips Lighting third quarter results 2016

Press release October 20, 2016



Philips Lighting reports sales at ?1.7 billion, continued profitability increase

led by gross margin improvement; solid cash flow





Third quarter 2016 highlights

* Comparable sales of -3.3% to ?1,745 million

* Total LED-based sales growth of 16%, now representing 56% of total sales

* Continued year-on-year improvement in operational profitability



* adjusted EBITA of ?175 million (Q3 2015: ?139 million)

* adjusted EBITA margin of 10.0% (Q3 2015: 7.5%)

* Net income of ?51 million, including ?30 million charges for brand license,

separation costs and financial expenses not applicable in 2015

* Free cash flow of ?164 million (Q3 2015: ?80 million) particularly driven by

improved profitability and working capital management





Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam: LIGHT) today

announced the company's third quarter results 2016. "Our operational

profitability and free cash flow improved significantly in the third quarter, in

line with our improvement path, despite softer sales," said CEO Eric Rondolat.

"We will continue to implement sales improvement measures and introduce

innovative propositions to strengthen our underlying growth profile. Our total

LED-based sales grew by 16% in the quarter and now represent 56% of our

revenues. Moreover our systems and services businesses saw healthy double-digit

growth, driven by our continued extension of lighting into the Internet of

Things."





Key figures

Third quarter First nine months



2015 2016 Change in ? million, unless otherwise 2015 2016 change

indicated

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1,844 1,745 -5.4% Sales 5,420 5,181 -4.4%



-3.3% Comparable sales growth -2.0%



657 692 5.3% Adjusted gross margin 1,978 2,019 2.1%



139 175 25.9% Adjusted EBITA 388 457 17.8%



124 120 -3.2% EBITA 333 343 3.0%



97 93 -4.1% Income from operations (EBIT) 252 260 3.2%



73 51 -30.1% Net income 198 122 -38.4%







% of sales



35.6% 39.7% Adjusted gross margin 36.5% 39.0%



7.5% 10.0% Adjusted EBITA margin 7.2% 8.8%







80 164 Free cash flow 154 146



0.37 Basic EPS (?) 0.83



38,814 34,251 Employees (FTE) 38,814 34,251

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------





For the full and original version of the press release click here



For the presentation click here





***



Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat (CEO), Stéphane Rougeot (CFO) and René van Schooten (member of the

Board of Management and Business Group Leader of Lamps) will host a conference

call for analysts at 10:00 a.m. CEST to discuss third quarter results.



For the audio webcast click here





For further information, please contact:



Philips Lighting Investor Relations

Jeroen Leenaers

Tel: +31 6 2542 5909

E-mail: jeroen.leenaers(at)philips.com



Philips Lighting Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen(at)philips.com





About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting

products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value,

providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional

and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things

to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2015 sales of EUR 7.5

billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from

Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com













Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks & Uncertainties

This document and the related oral presentation contain, and responses to

questions following the presentation may contain, forward-looking statements

that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of

Philips Lighting N.V. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the

"Group"), including statements regarding strategy, estimates of sales growth and

future operational results.



By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties facing the

Company and its Group Companies and a number of important factors could cause

actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any

forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties. Such risks,

uncertainties and other important factors include but are not limited to:

adverse economic and political developments, the impacts of rapid technological

change, competition in the general lighting market, development of lighting

systems and services, successful implementation of business transformation

programs, impact of acquisitions and other transactions, impact of the Group's

operation as a separate publicly listed company, pension liabilities and costs,

establishment of corporate and brand identity, adverse tax consequences from the

separation from Royal Philips and exposure to international tax laws. Please see

"Risk Factors" in the Group's prospectus, dated 16 May 2016 (the "Prospectus")

for discussion of material risks, uncertainties and other important factors

which may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations,

financial condition and prospects of the Group. Such risks, uncertainties and

other important factors should be read in conjunction with the information

included in the Company's semi-annual report for the first six months ended 30

June 2016.



Additional risks currently not known to the Group or that the Group has not

considered material as of the date of this document could also prove to be

important and may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of

operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group or could cause the

forward-looking events discussed in this document not to occur. The Group

undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking

statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent

required by applicable law.

Market and Industry Information

All references to market share, market data, industry statistics and industry

forecasts in this document consist of estimates compiled by industry

professionals, competitors, organizations or analysts, of publicly available

information or of the Group's own assessment of its sales and markets. Rankings

are based on sales unless otherwise stated.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Certain parts of this document contain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios,

such as comparable sales growth, adjusted gross margin, EBITA, adjusted EBITA,

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, and other related ratios, which are

not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. The

non-IFRS financial measures presented are measures used by management to monitor

the underlying performance of the Group's business and operations and,

accordingly, they have not been audited or reviewed. Not all companies calculate

non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner or on a consistent basis and

these measures and ratios may not be comparable to measures used by other

companies under the same or similar names. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS

financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures is

contained in this document. For further information on non-IFRS financial

measures, see "Operating and Financial Review-Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in

the Prospectus.

Presentation

All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. All reported data

is unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information has been

prepared in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Combined

Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2015 included in the

Prospectus.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of

the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



















