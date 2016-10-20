SEB third quarter results 2016

"Customers' need for advisory and risk management services continued to increase

in an uncertain market environment in the third quarter. Business sentiment was

more stable in the Nordic region and demand for corporate lending picked up.

This led to an increase of 4 per cent of the operating profit excluding a one-

off item in the second quarter, says Annika Falkengren, SEB's President and CEO,

commenting on the quarterly result."



Operating profit for the third quarter was SEK 5,229m (5,536) and return on

equity 12.3 per cent. The second quarter underlying result, excluding a positive

one-off item of SEK 520m from the transaction of SEB's Visa memberships in the

Baltic countries, amounted to SEK 5,016m.



Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 10.8bn, an increase of

2 per cent compared to the second quarter this year (excluding the one-off

item). Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.3).



Asset quality remained high. The net credit loss level was 5 basis points during

the quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio was 135 per cent (128 at year-end).

The capital position was strong with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of

18.6 per cent (18.8 at year-end). Our own assessment of the CET1 requirement,

including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, amounted to 16.9 per

cent, resulting in a buffer of 1.7 per cent.



Download Annika Falkengren's presentation here:

http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/presentations/interim/pressco

nference_2016_Q3.pdf



Download Fact Book here:

http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/factbook/2016_Q3_factbook.pdf



For further information, please contact

Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations,

+46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate



Communication, +46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00



This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU

Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact

persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 20 October 2016.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB

in Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range

of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's

operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a

full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The

international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some

20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2016, the Group's total assets

amounted to SEK 2,851bn while its assets under management totalled

SEK 1,758bn. The Group has around 15,300 employees. Read more about SEB at

http://www.sebgroup.com.

Interim Report January - September 2016:

http://hugin.info/1208/R/2050097/766793.pdf







More information:

http://www.sebgroup.com



