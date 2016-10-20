SEB third quarter results 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
"Customers' need for advisory and risk management services continued to increase
in an uncertain market environment in the third quarter. Business sentiment was
more stable in the Nordic region and demand for corporate lending picked up.
This led to an increase of 4 per cent of the operating profit excluding a one-
off item in the second quarter, says Annika Falkengren, SEB's President and CEO,
commenting on the quarterly result."
Operating profit for the third quarter was SEK 5,229m (5,536) and return on
equity 12.3 per cent. The second quarter underlying result, excluding a positive
one-off item of SEK 520m from the transaction of SEB's Visa memberships in the
Baltic countries, amounted to SEK 5,016m.
Operating income for the third quarter amounted to SEK 10.8bn, an increase of
2 per cent compared to the second quarter this year (excluding the one-off
item). Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.4bn (5.3).
Asset quality remained high. The net credit loss level was 5 basis points during
the quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio was 135 per cent (128 at year-end).
The capital position was strong with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of
18.6 per cent (18.8 at year-end). Our own assessment of the CET1 requirement,
including the maturity floor and corporate risk weights, amounted to 16.9 per
cent, resulting in a buffer of 1.7 per cent.
Download Annika Falkengren's presentation here:
http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/presentations/interim/pressco
nference_2016_Q3.pdf
Download Fact Book here:
http://sebgroup.com/siteassets/investor_relations1/factbook/2016_Q3_factbook.pdf
For further information, please contact
Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00
Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations,
+46 8 763 83 19; +46 73 521 02 66
Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate
Communication, +46 8 763 85 77, +46 70 550 35 00
This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted
for publication, through the agency of the contact
persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 20 October 2016.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. As a relationship bank, SEB
in Sweden and the Baltic countries offers financial advice and a wide range
of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a
full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some
20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2016, the Group's total assets
amounted to SEK 2,851bn while its assets under management totalled
SEK 1,758bn. The Group has around 15,300 employees. Read more about SEB at
http://www.sebgroup.com.
-
Interim Report January - September 2016:
http://hugin.info/1208/R/2050097/766793.pdf
